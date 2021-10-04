Proceeds from the sales of the new Mattel doll will be donated to the Women in Aerospace Europe organization

“Launched” the Barbie Mattel at Zero G and has the face of Samantha Cristoforetti. Esa and Mattel have in fact released a Barbie Samantha Cristoforetti doll in conjunction with the World Space Week 2021 with the theme “Women in Space”, to encourage girls to become the next generation of astronauts, engineers and space scientists.

The zero gravity flight of the Barbie inspired by Samantha Cristoforetti, which is now available for purchase

At first the first Barbie Samantha was produced as a ‘one-off’, now the new Samantha Cristoforetti Barbie is now available throughout Europe. ESA announces that part of the proceeds from sales of the new Barbie doll will be donated to the Women in Aerospace Europe organization to inspire the next generation by creating a scholarship.

The ESA / Barbie partnership dates back to 2019, when ESA’s Communications Partnerships Unit arranged for Barbie Mattel Italia to use two unique Samantha Cristoforetti figures to promote their long-term “Dream Gap Project”.