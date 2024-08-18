From cutting the hair of his schoolmates in the hallway of his aunt’s house to leading a team of hairdressers as the official barber of the United States national soccer team. The story of David Marulanda is a success story, not without difficulties, of a Latino who triumphed in the sports world through the art of his scissors. His work was the look The most talked about barbershop in Qatar and its barber shop is home to famous athletes of all ages and sports, from football to basketball, hockey and baseball.

“That helps the shop to always be full. Many customers know this and go there hoping to meet someone,” says Marulanda. For the 80 dollars that a cut costs, they can take a photo with their idol. It’s not just athletes who regularly come to his shop, members of Grupo Firme call him every time they are in New York and DJ Pope, J Balvin’s collaborator, has also put himself in his hands.

Since his precarious beginnings, Marulanda has not forgotten all the people who helped him to end up running a barbershop in one of the most exclusive areas of New York, in White Plains. Born in New York 37 years ago to Colombian parents, Marulanda left the United States at the age of three and spent his childhood between Colombia and Spain, where he lived in various places following his parents’ work, dedicated to the hospitality industry.

David Marulanda with Justin Patton.

His first contact with scissors was at the age of nine, in Colombia, where his aunt was studying hairdressing. Although he continued practicing during the years he spent in Spain, it was not until he arrived in New York, at the age of 14, that he decided to dedicate himself to it. “I saw that there was a totally different world called barbering, that it was no longer the typical hair salon or beauty salon that you saw in Colombia or Spain, generally run by ladies and gays, I already saw that there were barbers, and that captivated me,” he recalls. The entire New York scene conquered him. “It was the time of hip hop, break dance, graffiti, urban music… And everything fused with barbering,” he says.

So he started cutting the hair of his schoolmates in the hallway of the building where his aunt lived. He had gained popularity on the street among Latinos – there were many Puerto Ricans, Dominicans, Mexicans, but few Colombians – making hip hop tracks, and that made it easier for him to find customers. At first his service was free, along with a partner with whom he still shares the business, but demand grew like wildfire and he began to charge five dollars. Every day, teenage kids would come to the school exit to form lines in the hallway of the building while livening up the wait with their music. Complaints from the neighbors were not long in coming. And from his own aunt, who told him: “Look nephew, I love you very much but I’m already getting hairs even in my pots.” And they went out to look for work. And to come face to face with reality.

Latinos, 14 and 16 years old, respectively, wearing clothes in the style of urban fashion of the time, three or four sizes larger than their own, the first impression did not help. “Those are bandits, they are problem children,” he says they thought. They walked all over the city, from barber shop to barber shop, and came home disillusioned and without work. It was on their last attempt, in a hair salon in their neighborhood, without the glamour of other barber shops, where they were given their first opportunity. “You are very young, I don’t think you know how to cut,” the owner told us, but she added some words that I will never forget: “When I was your age, a lady helped me and let me learn in her salon. I think it is my time to do the same.” The place was small and she gave them a small space next to the bathroom. It was the beginning of a prolific career. The benefactor was called Evelyn and Marulanda has sought her out without success to thank her.

Over the next few years he bounced from barbershop to barbershop, learning the trade, but there came a time when his income was low that he moved into the hospitality industry. His finances improved, until the recession hit in 2008. “One day I went to work at the restaurant and I was stuck. I had to do something to make a living and I thought, well, I know how to cut hair,” he says. And he returned to barbershops. He started at another station next to the bathroom, but he moved up the ranks to become the window barber, the highest and most sought-after position in the profession. “The one at the window is the barber who has the magic, the one who cuts the best, the most popular,” he explains.

With several years of experience, Marulanda wanted to teach the profession to his brother-in-law in Colombia and someone told him that instead of sending CDs he could make videos on YouTube to show them. What he didn’t know was that his YouTube channel was public and his videos went viral. “I never did anything with it, I just uploaded what I thought was good for those people to learn,” he says. His channel reached 30,000 subscribers.

And so it was to 2013, when together with his former partner he decided to start his own business and opened what is now his establishment, the Authentic Hair Studio, where the wall of fame, as they call it, shows how many celebrities have passed through there. The location was perfect. Opposite the Trump Towers (everyone leaving them has to pass through the establishment) and close to several sports clubs: the training camp of the New York City Club football team, the NBA Knicks and the Rangers, hockey team.

Success for a few coins

Athletes are the ones who have made him famous and it all started with a good deed, a marketing tactic that Marulanda found 100% effective. In that part of the city, coins to pay for parking are more coveted than gold and establishments save them for their customers. Marulanda says that he did the opposite and always gave them even if they were not customers. Instead of giving them back, he told them that when they needed a haircut, they should come to him. One of them was Allan Houston, NBA star, who turned three days old and showed up at the barbershop.

Pictured left with Santiago Rodriguez of New York City FC Pictured right with Nerlens Noel of Detroit Pistons.

The new client gave him good publicity and was the first in a long list of athletes from various sports who have paraded through the barbershop. Of all of them, Marulanda remembers that he only got nervous once when cutting a famous person. He was called to go to the New York City soccer team’s field to cut some players who turned out to be the Spaniard David Villa and the Italian Andrea Pirlo. “I was a fan of Barcelona, ​​where Villa was a star, and I thought, wow, this is another level,” he confesses.

From there, his career with the sports elite took off. His experience with national teams began with Costa Rica, but he would soon become the official barber of the United States team. The trigger came with the COVID pandemic. The US team reached the final of the 2021 Gold Cup, which was played in Las Vegas. One of the players called Marulanda to see if he knew a barber in that city. It was an emergency situation and he ended up paying for him and two others from his team to go and cut their hair before the game. The barbers arrived incognito, since it was not allowed. A manager found out, but seeing how prepared they were and how professional they were, instead of kicking them out, he decided to cut his hair as well and name him the official barber of the team. The rest is history. Since then, he has accompanied them to every major training camp, from the World Cup in Qatar to the last Copa América.

The famous Qatar World Cup cut

Marulanda remembers that to go to the World Cup in Qatar they asked him what he needed and, jokingly, he said that a wooden floor, a brick wall, several barber chairs, a play station, a fridge… He admits that he was surprised to see that his wishes were orders and when he arrived at the training ground, he had a luxury barber shop at his disposal. During that World Cup, he gained popularity because he was the architect of a cut that became famous and was copied by many fans, drawing the Argentine flag on the head of a man who was a fan of the Argentine flag. Draw Martínez, the goalkeeper of the Argentine national team, which won the 2022 Cup.

Since then, he has also provided services to other national teams, such as Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay and Venezuela. And it has served as a precedent, as more national teams are beginning to take their own barber on trips.

Once a year, Marulanda swaps the glamour of mingling with celebrities in New York to go to Africa to cut the hair of underprivileged children. He has been travelling with the Ankhkastah Natural Healing organisation for nine years, always before school starts.