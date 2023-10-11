Today in Abu Dhabi, the Barakah UAE 2023 exercise began, which lasts 36 continuous hours at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and its external surroundings, with the aim of continuing efforts to enhance the efficiency of the national emergency response system in the nuclear energy sector.

The exercise is carried out under the supervision of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and witnesses a realistic simulation of various possible scenarios of emergencies and crises, in addition to measuring the level of readiness to quickly deal with nuclear emergencies, in accordance with the highest international standards with regard to security, safety and commitment to transparency.

The exercise is organized by the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, with the participation of a group of strategic partners that include the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Federal Nuclear Regulatory Authority, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, the Center for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Foundation. Emirates Nuclear Energy, Nawah Energy Company, and ADNOC.

The partners had previously completed their preparations for the national exercise by participating in a tabletop exercise, which discussed the roles and responsibilities of the strategic partners, in addition to the Abu Dhabi Police General Command holding a mini-experimental exercise during which a virtual simulation of potential risks was conducted.

The “Barakah UAE 2023 exercise” aims to highlight the efforts related to safety, credibility and transparency at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which contributes to diversifying energy sources and providing them to homes, companies, and government facilities, while reducing the country’s carbon footprint.

The UAE Barakah exercise is designed to be held every two years as it is a basic requirement of the Nuclear Facilities Emergency Preparedness and Response Regulations (FANR-REG-12) issued by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, which requires the operator to have an integrated system to deal with nuclear or radiological emergencies in cooperation with the relevant authorities. .