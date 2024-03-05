A bar owner in Naples, Italy, invited two British tourists he didn't know to drink in his establishment and raped one of them in the toilet. The local newspaper reports this Corriere del Mezzogiorno.

It is clarified that the 27-year-old man treated the women to drinks, after which one of them went to the restroom. He followed her and, breaking down the door, sexually assaulted her. When the victim left the toilet, she told her friend about everything. The tourists contacted the police.

During the investigation, the bar owner's guilt was proven. Now he faces imprisonment.

