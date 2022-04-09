A few weeks ago, the Bank of Mexico conducted a survey of almost 40 economists from Mexican and foreign banks. These surveys are done every month. They allow us to understand how specialists value key aspects that drive the economy, beyond the politicized statements in the press. The survey shows a worrying conclusion: specialists believe that it is not a good time to invest in the country.

What changed between 2016 and 2018 (the last years of the government of Enrique Peña Nieto) and the period that Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been governing? The result of this analysis is stagnation. Many opponents insist that the greatest risk lies in the president’s strident daily statements against businessmen, the counter-reforms he has promoted, the projects he has canceled and the fear this instills in foreign investors. This week, the endorsement of the reform of the Electricity Industry Law in the Supreme Court deepens these concerns. But a look at the specialized reports shows that the fears are less political. More than the morning ones, investors are concerned about corruption and violence, which López Obrador promised to reduce and has not done so.

At the end of the Peña Nieto government, two out of ten respondents by Banxico considered that the economy would improve in the next six months, while three believed that it would be worse. Now, the numbers are very similar. The expectation has also remained almost stagnant in these years in the face of the question of whether the Mexican economy is worse today than it was a year ago. “The most renowned analysts have been thinking for some time that we have hit rock bottom,” economist Pablo Santillán, from Vizcarra Consultores, who regularly follows this survey, told me.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Economy announced that in 2021 Mexico attracted 9% more foreign investment than in 2020, the worst year of the pandemic. However, an analysis by El País pointed out that this investment was the lowest in the last five years.

In the Banxico survey, the substantial change occurred in the third question. Is it a good time to invest in Mexico? In 2018, four out of 10 specialists said that it should not be invested. Now, a majority of six experts say no, that entrepreneurs should not take risks. This pessimism among analysts brings other pernicious effects. Banks do not lend, businessmen do not invest and there is no economic growth. It is as if the days and years did not pass, except that they do pass and there is more population that reaches retirement age, more children that are born and need food, school, health services. It is a kind of self-fulfilling prophecy. The fear that the situation will worsen, and the lack of action, as a preventive measure, makes this happen.

In February, the World Economic Forum included Mexico in its Global Risk index. The report warns that illegal economic activity has increased, there is more economic stagnation, a crisis of employment and living conditions, more severe digital inequality and a “risk of collapse of the State.” In March, the Santander bank included in a report that Mexico has a strategic geographic location, a variety of natural resources, a good attitude towards investments and a qualified workforce. However, the bank finds a high level of corruption and a rising crime rate.

In March, the British government considered that Mexico has had the fight against corruption as a political priority, but “many cases have been investigated and few prosecuted.” The government’s social programs, which also sought to reduce violence and poverty, “have had a limited impact”, homicides remain at almost record levels, and concern about violence and the militarization of public security continues, says the UK report.

López Obrador won the Presidency with a speech that promised not to be more of the same. The numbers say otherwise. In those numbers you don’t see the political debacle that the right predicts every day. There is also no transformation.