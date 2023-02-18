the case

The greatest fear of the Roma ultras has come true. The Fedayeen banner stolen two weeks ago appeared on Saturday afternoon in the curve of Red Star fans. The Serbian ultras, authors of the raid on Piazza Mancini, exposed and burned it on Saturday afternoon in their own corner during the championship match against Cukaricki. The historical “piece” of the Fedayeen was displayed upside down, as is done in the ultras world to claim the war trophy. Accompanied by a banner that reads: “You have chosen the wrong friends”.



00:47