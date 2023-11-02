Several Russian banks told Izvestia on November 2 that the new anti-Russian sanctions directed against them would not in any way affect the work of financial organizations.

“We believe that this event will not affect the work of Absolut Bank in any way. We have long ago changed our business models to suit existing foreign economic conditions, so we do not foresee any negative impact on the bank’s work in this regard, since such events in the economy have become ordinary. As practice shows, all banks that were previously subject to sanctions continue to operate stably,” the credit institution noted, adding that they had long been prepared for the possibility of being included in the sanctions list.

In turn, Chairman of the Board of Home Bank Alexander Skabara also noted that inclusion in the sanctions list will not affect the business in any way.

“We are a Russian bank, our business model is focused on the domestic market, so we do not expect any negative impact on our activities,” he said.

Russian Standard Bank clarified that the financial institution’s services are operating as usual.

“As usual, bank cards of all payment systems in Russia work, transfers by phone number and card number. Transactions using UnionPay cards abroad may be suspended in the near future. The bank recommends that clients abroad withdraw cash from the card (the bank’s commission for withdrawing cash abroad on November 2–3 will be refunded). On the territory of the Russian Federation, the UnionPay card will continue to work,” they explained.

In addition, the bank recalled that cards of the Mir payment system work in some foreign countries, both in stores and at ATMs of a number of banks.

“The sanctions announced by the United States against Post Bank will not have an impact on its activities and will not affect clients. The bank operates on the territory of the Russian Federation and is focused on serving clients within the country. Our network includes about 25 thousand points in all regions, including small and remote settlements. Therefore, the bank will continue to operate as usual, and customers will not feel the impact of restrictive measures,” noted Pochta Bank.

Earlier this day it was reported that the United States had expanded its sanctions list related to the Russian Federation. Dozens of individuals and legal entities of the Russian Federation fell under restrictions. Thus, the sanctions affected several large Russian banks and companies, as well as the military-industrial complex (MIC) of Russia and the structures that support it.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia in connection with the special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022 against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.

At the same time, on August 8, the head of the Department of International Finance at MGIMO, Vladimir Milovidov, told Izvestia that when sanctions are adopted in large numbers, they cease to play any role. Such restrictions are ineffective, he emphasized.