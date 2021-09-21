Huercasa is one of the promoter companies of Ebro Food Valley

With the support of agricultural productions high in volume and good in quality, the riverside territories of the Ebro have traditionally been the nursery of an important agri-food industry in sectors such as canned vegetables, meats or wines. They are the key to sustaining the environment and maintaining the population, compared to what happens in nearby dry areas. From the lands of the Basque Country to Catalonia, the number of agri-food companies in the five autonomous communities is estimated at around 7,000, with a turnover of more than 30,000 million euros. They employ 120,000 people, which represents more than 25% of the Spanish agri-food sector, in which, together with a majority of small and medium-sized family businesses, large national and multinational food groups have landed.

This scenario – an important agri-food industry, together with the dominance of small and medium-sized family businesses that need to adapt to greater technological demands – has been the trigger for a dozen companies, under the coordination of the National Center for Technology and Food Safety ( CNTA), located in Tudela (Navarra), will promote the so-called Ebro Food Valley with the aim of transforming the agri-food sector to make it more modern, digital and competitive. It is a national project that arises from the Ebro valley area, but with the challenge of being a national project based primarily on funds from the Next Generation community recovery program. The objective is to move towards a new model for all types of companies, although small ones may have it more complicated.

More information

“Our objective”, points out the director of the CNTA, Héctor Barbarín, “is to promote business activity in the Ebro valley. However, although this is where the project was born, its projection is national and international with the challenge of transforming the agri-food sector, make it more competitive, more modern, more digital, more sustainable, more resilient, with greater activity in R&D ”, he points out.

The Ebro Food Valley project, in which there are companies such as Grupo Empresarial Palacios, Cidacos, Helios, General Mills, Florette, Huercasa or AN, already has the participation of almost fifty companies, some located only in this area and others implemented in all autonomous communities. The challenge is for most of the 340 companies associated with the CNTA to form part of the project.

Although it is not the main objective of the project, another challenge is the creation of a favorable climate throughout the Ebro valley, in accordance with the autonomous communities, to attract new agri-food industries to the area and turn the Ebro into an agri-food region of reference , as has happened with other initiatives in the world.

For the development of the initiative, the CNTA has been acting as a coordinator with the sector and with the different state and regional administrations. In this direction, contacts have been maintained with the governments of Navarra, Aragon and La Rioja and are pending with Catalonia and the Basque Country. This project would be a continuity initiative with the one adopted several years ago by the Navarrese Government through the company Sodena, which involved launching the Orizont program to financially support an accelerator of start-ups agri-food. From Aragon, the Minister of Agriculture, Joaquín Olona, ​​values ​​the initiative favorably, but points out that the Ebro project must have a line of continuity and not appear and disappear like the Guadiana.

Sustainable model

Ebro Food Valley proposes an ambitious action plan that foresees the creation of a model of digital and sustainable transformation of the food industry aligned with the set of European, national and regional policies, as well as with the needs of the business fabric of the food chain and especially with the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan. This model is based on five levers that impact the entire value chain of the sector: sustainable primary production; guarantee of supply of healthy, safe, sustainable and accessible food; modernization and digitization of the value chain; efficient use of resources and circular economy, and reduction and reuse of waste.

In the primary sector, the objective is to meet the demands of biodiversity and food safety, trying to adjust the supply to the consumer demand. In this direction are the community proposals Biodiversity and From the field to the table, to reduce the use of fertilizers by 20% and phytosanitary products by 50% by 2030. The initial forecasts of the plan contemplate achieving an agri-food system by 2050 carbon neutral.

Each of the participating companies carries out its own individual transformation plan, so that the actors involved act as a test bed to validate and improve a standard model that can be extended to the entire national and international agri-food industry. The project also contemplates the creation of an innovation and transformation hub that allows transferring the set of learning and innovations developed to the entire industry, especially SMEs. The hub will be coordinated by the CNTA and the Government of Navarra, with the participation of La Rioja and Aragón.

To date, the planned investments in the plan amount to 620 million euros. Of this volume, those contemplated by the companies rise to 531 million and another 89 million correspond to the investment to promote innovation and development in the CNTA hub. It is estimated that for each euro invested, five euros will be generated and a strong increase in sales.