Be careful while searching the helpline numbers of banks on the Internet. Virtual thugs flash their numbers in the search links. Whenever someone calls on the helpline number, the link is sent from the other side by becoming the custom care executive of that bank. Then cheated online. On Monday morning, something similar happened with the lady doctor of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital. He had an account with UCO Bank. Ever since PNB merged, many customers like them have been facing difficulties related to their accounts. Therefore, he also searched the bank’s helpline number on the Internet. Call dialed. Link sent from the other side. After which cash started coming out of their account. He immediately got his account blocked. By then 20 thousand rupees had gone. He gave a complaint in the nearest police station. Police has currently assigned the cyber cell of the district for investigation.

According to the police, Anisha lives in West Enclave, Mangolpuri, including the Gupta family. He told the Aapbeeti police. He is a doctor at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital. His account was with UCO Bank. Since he was having trouble with the merger of PNB. On Monday, she was trying to apply online to get a new ATM card. He later took the number from PNB’s helpline from the internet. The caller mentioned his name as Deepak Sharma. He told the caller his trouble. Deepak sent a link to his number to help him. On opening the link, the Punjab National Bank form appeared. When she was filling her bank information in the form, she got suspicious. Questioned Deepak.

The next moment Deepak showed his complete bank information. He said that if you still do not believe, then do not fill the form. Trusting Deepak filled the form. But the next moment, two transactions from his account became ten thousand rupees. She used to talk to Deepak that the phone stopped. He immediately gave the number to his doctor friend and asked him to talk. When his friend talked to Deepak. Deepak abused him. Soon after, the bank and police officers got the account sealed and lodged a complaint, saying it was an apathy. The police is investigating the case.