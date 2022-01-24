Banks interviewed by Izvestia calculated that in order to approve a mortgage loan for the purchase of a one-room apartment in Moscow and the Moscow region, you need to earn a minimum of 85 thousand and 80 thousand rubles, respectively.

According to Alexander Shornikov, Director of the Retail Risks Department of Zenit Bank, based on the conditional cost of an apartment of 8 million rubles and an unsubsidized mortgage, the average monthly payment with a down payment of 10% will be approximately 70 thousand rubles per month.

“The borrower’s income for such a payment, in the absence of other loans, should be from 85 thousand rubles a month. For a family of two or three people – from 100 thousand to 120 thousand rubles. A good practice is the ratio of the mortgage payment to the average monthly income of the family – no more than 50%. In the case of a subsidized mortgage, the payment is lower, which will proportionally reduce the client’s income requirement,” Shornikov said.

He noted that with an initial contribution of 10-20%, mortgage rates are usually the same. Banks usually offer discounts for deposits of 30-40%, he stressed.

Vitaly Kostyukevich, director of the retail products department at Absolut Bank, told Izvestia that with an average cost of a one-room apartment in Moscow of 10.5 million rubles and 6 million rubles in the Moscow region, a loan term of 25 years and a 10% installment, the borrower’s income should be at least 81.5 thousand rubles per month in the Moscow region and from 142.5 thousand rubles – in the capital. With a loan term of 15 years and a 20% installment, the borrower’s income must be at least 84 thousand rubles for the purchase of housing in the Moscow region and more than 146.9 thousand rubles – in Moscow.

The Ural Bank for Reconstruction and Development (UBRD) reported that in order to buy an apartment worth 4-6 million rubles with a down payment of 10% and a mortgage term of 10 years, the borrower must earn a minimum of 80-110 thousand rubles. With an increase in the term, the amount of salary required to approve a mortgage decreases: for a period of 15 years it should be 70-90 thousand rubles, for 20 years – 60-80 thousand rubles.

The press service of the bank “Saint Petersburg” said that the cost of an apartment in Moscow and the Moscow region is affected by location, transport interchange, distance from the metro and the Moscow Ring Road, the environmental situation and the development of infrastructure. If we focus on the average price of a “odnushka” in the capital – 9.5 million rubles and in the Moscow region – 7.5 million rubles, then the minimum income of an individual, taking into account current rates, with a loan term of 20–25 years and an initial payment of 10% should amount to 135 thousand rubles in Moscow and 105 thousand rubles in the region.

The minimum income of a borrower who wants to take a mortgage for 10-15 years with a down payment of 20% should be from 155 thousand rubles per month, in the Moscow region – from 120 thousand rubles.

Bank Saint Petersburg can attract up to three co-borrowers, including third parties who are not officially related. In this case, solvency takes into account the combined income of the borrower and co-borrower(s).

MTS Bank reported that they provide mortgages for the purchase of housing with a minimum contribution of 15%. According to the mortgage calculator of a financial institution, with an average cost of an apartment in a new building of 7 million rubles, a down payment of 20% and a loan term of 15 years, the total required income for the borrower should be about 102 thousand rubles.

The press service of Promsvyazbank (PSB) said that with an average cost of a one-room apartment in Moscow of 9 million rubles, an initial payment of 10% and a loan term of 20-25 years, the current average market mortgage rate will be 10%.

“For comfortable servicing of such a loan, the borrower’s income should be about 120-130 thousand rubles per month,” the press service said.

If the borrower is ready to make a down payment of 20% and plans to take a mortgage for 10-15 years for an apartment of the same value in Moscow, his monthly income should be approximately 130-160 thousand rubles, and in the region – 86-105 thousand rubles for the purchase of one-room housing worth 6 million rubles.

According to Aleksey Kramarsky, head of the credit risk department of the retail segment of Raiffeisenbank, the mortgage approval model takes into account not only the income level of a potential client, but also, for example, the quality of a credit history and debt load.

“The scoring is arranged in such a way that a negative assessment in some parameters is compensated by a positive assessment in others. It is also important to provide real contacts, information about the level of income and place of work. Longer work experience also increases the chances of approval,” he added.

According to the specialist, now it is possible to calculate the monthly payment so as not to lose the quality of life that the borrower is used to. “Playing” with the help of a mortgage calculator with different housing costs, income levels and interest rates, you can find a comfortable payment amount for yourself. Usually this is no more than 40% of the salary, the expert pointed out. This amount is comparable, and in some cases even less than the cost of renting a home. It is worth considering that if you need to pay several loans at once, one more may become “too much of a burden,” Kramarsky concluded.

On January 11, Izvestia found out that new buildings in large cities of Russia in 2021 rose in price by an average of 32%, to 93.6 thousand rubles per 1 sq. m. m. The most expensive 1 sq. m. m. in Sochi – almost twice, up to 296.6 thousand rubles. In Moscow, the “square” increased in value by 26.5%, to 310,890 rubles, in the Moscow region – by 39.6%, to 155,466 rubles, in St. Petersburg – by 31.3%, to 197,423 rubles, in Leningrad region – by 36.9%, up to 130,188 rubles.