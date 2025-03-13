The European dream of competing with Asian giants in the electric battery sector was pieces, the Swedish company Northvolt is officially bankrupt and will be divided. Founded in 2016 by the former directors of Tesla, it was considered until recently the hope of Europe to produce batteries in the continent and support the transition to electric vehicles. A strategic mission that allowed it to capture investments for 13,000 million, making it the Startup Better funded from the European Union.

Among the main investors were great names, the main one of them Volkswagen; followed by Goldman Sachs and Blackrock, but also banking institutions such as Intessa Sanpaolo and the European Investment Bank (BEI). Various companies stunned the confidence deposited in the Northvolt industrial project, to the point that the Skellefteå plant, located near the Arctic Circle in Sweden, became the symbol of European aspirations of strategic autonomy in the electricity sector.

What happened to Northvolt?

Northvolt’s bankruptcy surprised investors given the speed with which he triggered; Recently, the company had started the construction of two new plants in Germany and Canada, with the support of generous government incentives. However, in 2024, the market crisis of electric cars completely changed the stage. The situation worsened due to industrial and management problems in the company’s matrix: production never really took off, and continued to depend on Chinese machinery and technicians.

To this was added the worrying liquidity deficit and expansion plans considered too ambitious. BMW’s German car manufacturer was also fatal, as it canceled a supply contract for a value of 2,150 million dollars, leaving Northvolt without one of its most important and crucial income for its survival.

In November, after reducing its template of workers by 20%, the new address attached to Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Law, since the company had subsidiaries in the United States. This measure allows you to temporarily block creditors while trying a ransom, giving the company a few months to find new investors. Nevertheless, Despite these attempts, not even a loan of 5,000 million dollars granted by the European Union last year was sufficient to counteract the challenges facing the company.

Northvolt’s future outside Europe

Now it will be up to an administrator appointed by the Swedish court to manage the company’s activities and assets. Scania, the European manufacturer of trucks and buses who was the first Northvolt client, could be interested in the acquisition. Northvolt subsidiar in Germany and North America are not included in the bankruptcy procedure, projects in these countries continue normally.

Northvolt’s bankruptcy represents a strong blow to Europe in its ambition to compete with the Asian rivals that dominate the world market. At present, European car manufacturers obtain their batteries mainly from companies such as LG Energy Solution and Samsung in South Korea, as well as the Chinese Academy of Technology of Launch Vehicles (CALT). Northvolt’s aspiration was to cover 25% of the battery market for 2030an objective that now it seems definitely truncated. This failure activates an alarm on European industrial policies in mature sectors such as electric batteries; persecuting Chinese champions is resulting extremely difficult.

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.