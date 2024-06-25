It has now reached the terminus the brand of electric vehicles, Fisker. There he confirms derives from the fact that all the documents were filed on Monday afternoon in Delaware, where the start-up in question is based. In short, the company that had raised more than that went bankrupt 1 billion dollars in funding from private investors, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Bieber.

As stated earlier, the Fisker bankruptcy it has now been ascertained. In a statement from Fisker dated June 18, the following words emerge:

“Like other companies in the electric vehicle industry, we have faced several market and macroeconomic headwinds that have impacted our ability to operate efficiently. After evaluating all options for our business, we have determined that selling our assets under Chapter 11 is the most viable path for the company”.

According to some rumors, the car manufacturer wanted to negotiate an agreement with another well-known brand in the world of cars (Nissan) in order to create a new manufacturing collaboration in North America, but the negotiations had failed, so much so that Fisker had to formally file for bankruptcy in Delaware. Things then became even more complex following an investigation, carried out by the American road safety authorities, due to some accidents.

Fisker, with its distribution of SUV Ocean – dating back to about a year ago – achieved good profits, especially due to the fact that it benefited from manufacturing based on contracts. However, the company has struggled to sell and trade shares lately. Around 10,000 vehicles were also produced, but only around half had been delivered by the end of last year. Subsequently the company had offered the model at very low prices, but despite this, this attempt was not sufficient.

Causes of failure

They are different causes which contributed to the failure of the company, prices, delays, inexperience and competition the period of the pandemic also coincided with COVID-19. The delays they started immediately with the first model, the Fisker’s first SUV, the Ocean, which also experienced technical and quality issues that led to costly repairs and recalls. L’inexperience of a startup in the production of cars emerged in the complex management of the production processes and procurement of materials and spare parts. Competition in a difficult market such as the highly competitive electric car market, with many other manufacturers already established. Finally, the high prices.

Who is Fisker Inc.

Fisker Inc. is an American automotive manufacturer headquartered in Los Angeles. The company was founded in the’October 2016 from Henrik Fisker (famous luxury car designer) and his wife Geeta Gupta-Fiskerfollowing the bankruptcy of Fisker Automotive in 2013. In fact, with the start of the company in 2016, the intent was to relaunch the brand, but this time focusing only on electric cars with assembly of the cars in Graz in the company plant Magna Stey. Fisker, in addition to designing and developing electric cars, holds patents on automotive technology and consumer electronics. The company Fisker Inc. was considered the leading innovator in the electric vehicle industry and had the aim of promoting the sustainable mobility through thetechnological innovation it’s a cutting-edge design. Fisker Inc. emphasized sustainability not only through the use of all-electric technologies, but also through the use of environmentally friendly materials and low-environmental impact production methods.

The Austrian factory of Magna Stey in Graz where the Fiskers were assembled

The presentation of the first vehicle, called Fisker Oceantook place at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The vehicles announced by Fisker

Fisker Inc. presented electric vehicles with unparalleled features, which mainly focus on the company’s attention to design, sustainability and innovation:

Assembly line of the factory in Graz where the Fisker Ocean SUV was produced

Fisker Ocean : an electric SUV designed to be affordable and durable. Also proposed with the variant integrated with the solar roof. Its interiors were made with recycled materials. As regards autonomy, it is between 250 and 300 miles per charge, depending on the version.

: an electric SUV designed to be affordable and durable. Also proposed with the variant integrated with the solar roof. Its interiors were made with recycled materials. As regards autonomy, it is between 250 and 300 miles per charge, depending on the version. Fisker Pear : an electric vehicle designed for urban mobility. Also designed to be compact, comfortable, accessible to all and with cutting-edge technology.

: an electric vehicle designed for urban mobility. Also designed to be compact, comfortable, accessible to all and with cutting-edge technology. Fisker Ronin : Often referred to as a luxury GT, it was designed as a high-performance, long-distance sports car. The elegant design and modern technology were supposed to provide a rewarding driving experience.

: Often referred to as a luxury GT, it was designed as a high-performance, long-distance sports car. The elegant design and modern technology were supposed to provide a rewarding driving experience. Fisker Alaska: an electric pick-up. Designed to guarantee a competitive battery and various features to meet the needs of the most contemporary customers.

The start-up was born with the idea of ​​promoting green and therefore all-round sustainable mobility, making electric vehicles accessible to a wide range of consumers.

Goodbye forever to the US electric vehicle start-up?

Chapter 11 allows Fisker to begin an internal restructuring, giving the company the opportunity to pay off its debts through a plan designed by Fisker Inc.

Fisker Karma

According to a statement from the start up, the first thing to do is that to sell assets to pay off debts. However, for the moment, production has been stopped and work – and therefore also salaries – has been reduced to a minimum. However, in case of failure, the judge can implement a liquidation.

In conclusion, this adventure for Fisker is also coming to an end. As mentioned above, the company had already gone bankrupt in 2014 – with the first company born in 2007 – (from which Karma was “born”, subsequently purchased by the Chinese Wanxiang group. Now we just have to wait, it may be that in this case the saying “there’s no two without three” will come true.