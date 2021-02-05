Terrace of a bar in Barceloneta, this Thursday. Albert Garcia / THE COUNTRY

The blow of the coronavirus crisis on companies is becoming more and more evident. Among the most affected, those that depend on the mobility of people, social relations and tourism stand out. Hence, the hospitality industry is one of those that suffers the most from the onslaught of the covid. This is shown by the data from the declaration of bankruptcies, which in the hospitality industry shot up 35.6% last year compared to 2019, as published this Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

At the beginning of the pandemic, thanks to public aid such as ERTE or ICO endorsements, many were able to endure the pull while waiting for an improvement in business activity. But the end of the year, with the return of restrictions due to the second wave of infections, has put firms on the edge of the precipice. Those that have suffered the most are those of the hospitality industry: 438 companies went bankrupt compared to 323 a year earlier. On the other hand, the industry stands out, where bankruptcies decreased by 23%. Even more so in the energy sector, where they fell 45%.

In general terms, 2020 was not a bad year in terms of filing bankruptcies, since there were 4,097 companies that declared themselves in suspension of payment, 14.4% less than the previous year. A positive figure with many nuances, since the evolution does not invite optimism: the rate of bankruptcies accelerated in the last quarter to the highest level since the beginning of 2015.

Specifically, it climbed between October and December to 1,383 firms in bankruptcy. And the previous quarter already started the ascent, reaching 1,026 companies. The data at the end of last year is the highest since the 1,460 that were registered between January and March 2015.

It is not surprising that the hospitality industry leads the list, since last year it was the sector most affected by the crisis derived from the pandemic. The owners of accommodation, bars and restaurants were the entrepreneurs who received the most ICO endorsements and also those who sent the most employees to ERTE (one in three subscribed to this benefit belongs to this sector). Similarly, the hospitality industry lost 400,000 workers in 2020, no less than 64% of the total layoffs in Spain that year.

At a business level, according to the Spanish Hospitality Association, these figures translate into global losses of the sector of 70,000 million in turnover and the definitive closure of some 85,000 stores in just one year.

The association of hoteliers, as well as the tourism sector, has been demanding direct aid for months so that companies can overcome the coronavirus crisis. Strong urgent measures, according to these industries, since without them the closure of companies will accelerate in the coming months, since a recovery in activity or mobility is not expected in the short term. This debate, which has already reached the heart of the coalition government that is also pressured by the autonomous communities, has been intensified in recent days when an ECB report was released that leaves Spain as the EU country that has given the least aid in 2020 based on its GDP.

Catalonia and Madrid lead bankruptcies

By autonomy, Catalonia was where more creditors’ bankruptcies were carried out during the past year: 2.003. A worrying data in the community, since it practically doubles the second in which more companies suspended payments, which was Madrid with 1,099. They are followed by the Valencian Community (947) and Andalusia (544). Among the autonomous communities that registered the least bankruptcy proceedings are Navarra (33), La Rioja (51), Extremadura (65) and Cantabria (76).