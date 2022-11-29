Bankrupt BlockFi trading platform. The ties to the “defunct” Ftx

The world of cryptocurrencies is experiencing its darkest period. After the collapse of ftx (the fourth largest crypto exchange platform in the world) too BlockFi filed for bankruptcy.

Already in crisis since last spring, the digital company had blocked withdrawals from its platform last week, the culmination of a financial crisis accelerated precisely by the crack of ftx.

The relationship between Ftx and BlockFi

But the two cases are closely related. The company of Sam Bankman-Fried had issued a $400 million loan owed to BlockFi. And the CEO of the platform, Zac Prince, on that occasion he had reassured investors that the loan would have healed the company’s accounts. Well, exactly the opposite happened.

The agreement, in fact, also provided for an option to buy BlockFi from ftx. Which could not be verified due to the failure of the first one. After the collapse of ftx indeed BlockFi suspended operations due to a “significant exposure” to ftx. In documents sent to the New Jersey court, BlockFi stated that it had around 100,000 creditors, customers who had purchased and deposited digital assets, such as bitcoins.

Last year it had reached a valuation of 5 billion dollars after having raised 1.4 billion in investments from American venture capital. A week ago, on his blog, BlockFi had stated that he had “significant exposure” to FTP extension And Alamedaa hedge fund linked to the cryptocurrency exchange.

“There are several scenarios available to us and we are working to determine the best path forward,” the company wrote at the time. Before having to give in to the evidence, and admit the state of insolvency.

Bitcoin under $16,000

bitcoins reaction accelerates losses and approaches the lows for two weeks, just above $16,000. Ethereum it dropped 0.6% to 1,100 dollars. While the entire crypto sector drops 3.7% with 814 billion in capitalization.





Subscribe to the newsletter

