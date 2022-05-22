This is the web version of Americanas, the newsletter of EL PAÍS America that deals with news and ideas with a gender perspective. To receive it every Sunday you can subscribe in this link.

“Do you have a husband, ma’am?” asks the bank executive like someone asking the time. The second I answer no, the employee starts an argument that, in addition to annoying me, leaves me stunned. I am in 2016, in a bank in Mexico City asking for a mortgage loan. The executive explains to me — without pausing — that my marital status is essential because, if I were married, I would have the ability to change the way the bank perceives me. Words more, words less: the institution would consider me more trustworthy and could lend me more money to buy an apartment if I am married to a man.

At first I attributed the anecdote to a macho bank employee. I left and never went back to that bank. A couple of clicks showed me that this is a problem in which, to date, the Mexican banking system is mired. Women have more difficulties to get a property on our own. In Mexico, in 2019 and 2020, only 38% of all mortgage loans were obtained by women, according to data from the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV). The most obvious reason is that we are not as integrated into the labor market as men and that the gender pay gap also impacts our ability to qualify for credit.

The banking executive was not wrong and perhaps his only mistake was not explaining to me that entities in Mexico, when evaluating a woman’s credit capacity, take into account the adjustment factor to the probability of default in women. This is that they calculate with a formula —different in men and women— the probability that we will default. In 2021, the CNBV turned the situation around: it issued a resolution reducing the gap in that calculation by 5%. “The evidence suggests that women have lower default rates, and therefore credit for them requires a lower capital reserve,” the Commission announced.

The document is wonderful considering that women have the right in Mexico to own property since 1971. “It has been shown that women are a profitable market with great growth potential,” continues the July 2021 resolution. Over the last 50 years we have joined the labor market like never before in history and our consumption capacity as a demographic group has been consolidated. In addition to discrimination based on our gender, the backwardness is deepened by the lack of knowledge of the financial tools that can help us get ahead: a financial education that not everyone has access to.

Women who go to a bank to process a mortgage loan in Mexico will no longer have to be questioned about their marital status. That episode did not take away my enthusiasm, I went months later with a bank executive and a real estate consultant to find out what options I had to acquire a property on my own, and both helped me to become the happy debtor of a mortgage.

(If someone has sent you this newsletter and you want to subscribe, you can do it here).

Our recommendations of the week:

The text prohibits the voluntary interruption of pregnancy in almost all its assumptions and encourages individuals to denounce those who practice it. The federal entity becomes the eighth to allow the voluntary interruption of pregnancy in Mexico. The criminal was hit by two assassins aboard a motorcycle while driving in San Pedro Cholula, in Puebla. See also Mattarella humiliates the Democratic Party: no to the encore. The bill to convince him to stay is useless The candidate to be vice president of Petro has a deep awareness of her territory, of her being a woman and that her presence makes visible those who were always invisible. “Neither does she recognize herself as a slave, nor do they as slavers,” says the labor inspector who rescued the 85-year-old domestic worker in Rio de Janeiro. Her case reflects the legacy of three centuries of buying and selling Africans. The Guatemalan was accused of kidnapping and detained in 2014 in Tamaulipas. She tortured and without speaking Spanish, she signed some papers for which she has been in jail for seven years. The president of Mexico and the UN ask for her release. The Colombian Sebastián Villa has been charged since Thursday in a rape case, while he has the support of the leadership. Contrary to what happens with women, medical research to find male contraceptive methods progresses slowly and reluctantly. Her name is Cecilia and she left home fleeing from an abusive father and her mother’s indifference. ‘The shadow of the cockroach’, the book in which she poured her experience, she now arrives in Spain.

Some suggestions:

➡️ A woman to follow: Katrine Marçal. By Almudena Barragan.

Continuing with the economic and financial line, I recommend you follow the work of the Swedish economic journalist Katrine Marcalauthor of Who cooked dinner for Adam Smith? In this book, which is now a few years old, Marçal reviews the history of economics with a feminist approach. The author emphasizes the importance that the care and invisible work of women have had for centuries for the progress of societies. “By excluding women we distort the economy in a way that makes it very difficult to address the real problems we have as a society,” the journalist points out in her numerous interventions. Translated into more than 20 languages, it was named one of the books of the year by Guardian in 2015 and won the Lagercrantzen prize in Sweden. Marçal has just presented a new book Mother of Invention. How good ideas get ignored in an economy built for men. here you can see one of her TEDx talks on economics and feminism.

📚 A book: daughters of the resistance. By Carlos Salinas Maldonado.

The ‘ghetto girls’ who stood up to Hitler.

If Nazism inflicted the worst horrors we have seen in the last century, its trail of violence has also given stories of heroism, resilience and solidarity. Famous is the case of the Nazi businessman Oskar Schindler and his plan to save more than 1,000 Jews or the carpenter Georg Elser, who tried to kill Hitler with a bomb. But little is known about the strength of the women who resisted the Nazi madness. And her story of bravery is what Judy Batalion rescues in daughters of the resistance (Seix Barral), a monumental work that has been a publishing phenomenon. In her book, Batalion brings out of the darkness a group of brave Jewish women who fought against the Nazis, formed resistance cells, created schools to protect Jewish children, moved clandestine correspondence, seduced Gestapo officers and even fought against the mighty Nazi army. These are the ‘ghetto girls’ whose story, without a doubt, not only leaves you breathless, moved to tears, but grips you until the last page.

Thank you very much for joining us and until next Sunday! (If you liked this newsletter and want to subscribe to receive it in your email, you can do it here).