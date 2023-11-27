Putin: The West did not expect banks to overcome the difficulties created from outside

The West did not expect that Russian banks would withstand sanctions pressure. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the words of VTB head Andrei Kostin that, despite Western “lawlessness,” the bank is doing well.

Our ill-wishers, apparently, did not expect that the Russian banking sector would go through all the difficulties that were created from the outside in this way Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

According to the head of state, the West did not take into account that a bank is “not just a box where money is stored, but it is part of the economy.” “The banking sector reflects the state of the economy as a whole,” the president concluded.

VTB has been under sanctions for a year and a half. The organization was one of the first on the list of banks that were disconnected from the SWIFT international payment system.

The US has expanded the list of sanctioned banks

On November 2, the US Treasury published an updated list of banks subject to sanctions. Restrictions, in particular, were introduced in relation to Post Bank, Russian Standard, Home Credit Bank, AFK Sistema, RRDB, HCF Bank. The St. Petersburg Stock Exchange was also included in the sanctions list. In addition to Sistema itself, the Luxembourg East West United Bank, the Singaporean Sistema Asia Pte, as well as the Sistema SmartTech fund, which the Americans considered to be related to AFK structures, were also sanctioned. In total, more than 190 companies from the UAE, China, Mongolia, Switzerland, Turkey, Luxembourg and other countries fell under the new restrictions.

At the end of February 2023, the tenth package of EU sanctions against Russia came into force, which included Rosbank, Tinkoff Bank and Alfa Bank. From now on, sanctions apply to all Russian systemically important banks.

At the same time, it became known that the Russian subsidiary of the American financial conglomerate JPMorgan has sharply increased its assets since the announcements about curtailing its activities in the country, made in March 2022. According to reports, the volume of assets of the credit institution for the first nine months of 2023 increased by 48 percent, exceeding 203 billion rubles, which allowed it to become the first in terms of assets among foreign investment banks in Russia. Taking into account the significant growth recorded in the previous year, the bank’s assets as a whole increased more than fourfold.

The West wanted to ignore anti-Russian sanctions

In September, Switzerland’s largest bank, UBS, was suspected of violating anti-Russian sanctions. However, the investigation by the US Department of Justice is still at an early stage, so the department is in no hurry to make specific charges.

On November 24, the authorities of the American state of New Jersey suspended the implementation of its previously adopted law on sanctions against companies associated with Russia. This comes after the US unit of the Japanese company Kyocera, which was planned to be blacklisted, obtained a temporary restraining order on constitutional grounds from a federal court.

Earlier, Responsible Statecraft analyst Sofia Ampgkarian said that Western sanctions against Russia have failed. According to the expert, the Bank of Russia “very quickly” responded to Western sanctions and limited the free movement of capital abroad, and also increased the key rate to 20 percent. She added that the restrictions also did not stop the growth of Russian foreign trade. In conclusion, the analyst called the measures against Russia “the most striking example of the failure of sanctions policy.”