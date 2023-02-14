It is already final. A practically forced movement. The employers of the banking sector – the Spanish Banking Association (AEB) and the Spanish Confederation of Savings Banks (CECA), have everything ready to appeal before the National Court the ministerial order that regulates the tax on banks with which the Government aspires to raise 3,000 million euros in two years.

Definitive and almost obligatory decision of the bank before the tax on the sector with which the Government aspires to collect 3,000 million euros in two years. Finally, and after weeks of careful analysis, the Spanish Banking Association (AEB) and the Spanish Confederation of Savings Banks (CECA) will have ready this week their appeal to the ministerial order that regulates the tax, to present it to the National Court .

For weeks now, the legal departments of the country’s main entities have been analyzing the possibilities to avoid paying a tax that, according to initial calculations, will bill Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank, Sabadell and Bankinter.

At the moment, the CEO of Bankinter, María Dólores Dancausa, had been the most likely to appeal the tax to the courts, even if it was unilaterally. The rest of the executives in the sector were also analyzing the measure, without confirming if they would finally go to court. Now, it is foreseeable that they will do so under the umbrella of the bosses.

The idea, according to ‘El País’, is for the resource to be ready this week. The document would serve to challenge the ministerial order, in which the declaration and advance payment models of the tax are provided. But the liquidation of the payment itself must be borne by each entity.

During the last round of results for the sector, all the entities assured that they would face the first part of the payment of the tax that weighs 4.8% on the interests (margin and net commissions) of the entities, and then they would decide whether to challenge it or not. February 20 was the deadline imposed by the Treasury for this first payment.

Some organizations such as the IEE, the CEOE think tank, have been anticipating for weeks that the courts will agree with the banks for violating constitutional principles such as legal certainty and generality and equality, by excluding, among others, entities foreigners operating in Spain.

Consulted banking sources indicate, however, that if they finally join the appeal, they do not want to leave anything to chance. That is, they will go to court if they are very sure of victory.

At the moment, the sector has the recent report from the European Central Bank (ECB), in which the monetary body questioned various aspects of the tax, indicating that the disbursement that the bank would have to face would not be proportional to its profitability. In the same way, the organism defended that the banks should be able to transfer the cost to the clients.