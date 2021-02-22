The third vice president of the Government and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño. EFE

Negotiations on ICO write-offs stall. According to sources familiar with the conversations, they have reached a dead end: the bank refuses to accept losses for the 20% -30% that corresponds to the deduction applied to the loan guaranteed by the ICO. The State would assume the remaining 70% -80%. The banks argue that now it is not necessary to apply deductions because ICO credits have a long grace period and the maturity has been extended. They prefer to wait a year to see if SMEs improve and aid is reduced. However, Economía argues that it is necessary to take advantage of the window of opportunity and do it now that it is possible. The financial sector also criticizes the fact that companies that did not request ICO loans are left out of the discounts.

Negotiations take place between the banking employers (AEB), the former savings banks (CECA), the Treasury and the Bank of Spain, although there have also been individual bank-to-bank meetings with the Treasury. The idea of ​​Economy is to reach an agreement sometime next week distinguishing which ones can receive aid according to the financial status of the companies and their size. All parties recognize that it is essential to address the removals with the information and screening carried out by the entities, since the accounting of SMEs is not always reliable.

However, the debate has bogged down. The entities oppose the government’s intentions and want flexibility to be able to decide how much and to whom to help. They also warn that failure to do so can lead to credit reduction. Another axis of this discussion is about the opportunity to do so at this time.

Wait for companies to improve

For banks, the loans guaranteed by the Official Credit Institute (ICO) have had a very substantial improvement in conditions: the grace period has been extended to two years and the repayment period has been extended to eight years. With this restructuring, it is not urgent to address now whether or not the ICOs will be paid, they point out.

On the contrary, Economía reasons that it is necessary to take advantage of the fact that at present it is possible. Perhaps within a year the economy will have improved and the cost of restructuring will be lower. But what may happen until then is unknown, and some may not hold out. In 2012 it was late and today, on the other hand, the State can assume it with the current financial conditions supported by the ECB.

Several entities consulted, requesting anonymity, criticize the Government for focusing the debate only on the discounts and refusing direct aid, “at least for the hotel and restaurant business and hotels.” In addition, they consider it wrong to believe that the entire business problem will come only from the part of the companies that have requested ICO credits. They point out that it would be discriminatory to limit the reductions, which are a way of helping, those who got into debt and leave without support those who chose to endure the crisis since March with their liquidity and resources.

Finally, the banks point out that if a generous system of write-offs is implemented, “an effect called default would be created”, and the list of companies that claim write-offs can be lengthened even though they do not need them.

Some banks consulted take it for granted that there will be discounts and have little confidence in the negotiation. “The Government has the Official State Gazette (BOE),” they recall. And they add laconically: “Legislation against banks is politically well seen.”

Damage the solvency of the bank

Financial sources fear that provisions will be raised and the solvency of banks could be damaged, from which supervisors demand profitability and more capital. But they believe that the Government has already made public that there will be cuts “and will not back down.”

“The discussion focuses on whether we anticipate the damage or not,” explains one of the parties. For Economy, there is a clear consensus that there is a problem of over-indebtedness, as pointed out by the Bank of Spain. So, in the opinion of the ministry, we should go ahead and avoid the slightest shadow of doubt about financial stability.

Government sources affirm that the entities are pressing to unbalance the board, as they already did when they wanted the ICO guarantees to guarantee 100% of the loans. But then it was important that the bank gamble something on the loans so that they were given responsibly and not endorsed all the arrears to the State. In the end, the entities had to accept that they assumed a part of the risk, between 20% and 30%. It is also true that the Government initially wanted to leave the number of guarantees at about 20,000 million and they already go for 90,000 million.

Removals to encourage companies

Economy also considers that the cuts can serve to encourage companies to continue with their business. And he claims that the banks gave the credit they wanted, without forcing them and with the conditions they deemed necessary.

Financial sources argue that this is not the time to sow doubts about Spanish banks when no one in Europe does it with their entities. If the State wants to alleviate the sectors affected by the restrictions, let it do so with its budget, they insist on the sector. And they remember that the obstacle for companies to continue with their activity is in income, not in liquidity or indebtedness. Hence the need for direct aid.

Avoid losing control of delinquency

One of the thorny issues that remain on the table is who will decide whether to grant a rebate to a company. Banking sources, who request anonymity, point out that the Ministry of Economy should not establish who is helped and who is not: “That is our job, as those responsible for risk,” they say. They understand that a general framework of the companies that can be helped or refinanced could be determined, but that “there should be no automatic obligation that all those with certain characteristics should have part of their debt forgiven.”

Among banks, it is pointed out that this would considerably increase provisions. “In addition, there will be other companies that do not have ICO credit that may get into difficulties and the entities will also have to help them, which will further raise provisions,” they underline.