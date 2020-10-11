Fluctuations in exchange rates are often difficult to predict, so savings should be kept in the currency in which the funds can be spent in the future. RIA News with reference to the head of Rosbank Ilya Polyakov.

In his opinion, it is best to adhere to the principle of currency diversification, focusing on the currency in which funds can be spent in the future. The expert noted that fluctuations in exchange rates are too chaotic today.

At the same time, the volume of foreign currency deposits of the bank’s clients is about 10%. Traditionally, citizens have a preference for the dollar.

Earlier it was reported that in September the real effective exchange rate of the ruble fell by 2.3%. Meanwhile, since the beginning of the year, it has dropped by 15.2%. In annual terms, the ruble weakened by 4.9%.