A ‘stand’ of Sareb, at the SIMA fair in 2017. Pablo Monge

The technical bankruptcy of the bad bank or Sareb (Society for the Management of Assets from Bank Restructuring), buried for years, now increases – in the worst phase of the economy since the Civil War – the Spanish debt by 35,000 million euros, adding to it three points, from 117.1% to 120% of GDP. An amount equivalent to half of the non-reimbursable European recovery funds foreseen for Spain.

It is the fiasco that overflows the glass. The set of estimated losses for the two legs of the PP financial reform, organized almost a decade ago by its Minister of Economy, Luis de Guindos, is almost double, 70,000 million.

More information

First: the bank rescue (with capital injections to save insolvent entities and compensation to their buyers, the “asset protection schemes”) was financed mainly with EU aid of more than 40,000 million. The balance as of November 20, 2019 has been a cost of 42,561 for the public treasury, according to the Bank of Spain (and up to 65,725 million of losses counting the damage to the private sector).

Second: to that amount is added the already certified hole of the bad bank, 9,704 million at the end of 2020 (7,512 million losses plus 2,192 million of consumed capital). Which will increase by at least another 10 billion in the next few years, according to the most optimistic estimate. And perhaps twice as much, since only the worst assets remain to be sold (real estate: unclassified land, almost unsaleable; and developer-loans, the same), consuming, for the devil, a good part of the public debt that is now multiplying. Hence, the 70,000 million are close to.

The double fiasco is not only numerical, but objectives. The opposite of what was promised has happened. The bailout would not detract “not a euro” from the citizens, the Government promised.

There will not be “a cost for taxpayers” (Guindos, May 2012); “No cost to society, quite the opposite” (Guindos, June 2012); it is only “a loan to the bank that the bank itself will pay” (Mariano Rajoy, June 2012), it was alleged.

And the Sareb, whose collapse is the news today, must also have been a paradise. It would have “a profitability of 15% in 15 years” (Guindos, November 2012), thanks to a “solid and prudent” business plan, as presented by its first president, Belén Romana, former general director and candidate of the minister for any position (March 2013), whose second, Walter de Luna, qualified his elders: “The accumulated profitability for investors will be between 13% and 14%”.

Of course, Guindos warned that “he could have losses at some point”, but the benefits would come from “half” of his life, expected until 2027. What a success. He never had them, but increasing losses: 261 million in 2013; and negative 585, 103, 663, 565, 878, 947 and 1,073 million in each of the following years.

And that financial engineering was lavished on it. The first trick, which will now be paid by the taxpayer, the State guarantee of the 50,000 million debt (only about 15,000 have been recovered), a liability with which the purchase of ruinous assets was financed; but since most of the meager capital was held by private entities so that their debt was not counted as state debt, Sareb did not obey the criteria of transparency and incompatibilities of the public sector.

Second trick, already in 2014 the losses absorbed all the capital, forcing them to mask them by converting the subordinated debt into capital. Third, as in 2015 a hole of 3,000 million emerged, since a circular from the Bank of Spain forced to revalue all the brick at market prices, it was decided to blur it to previous years. And to top it off, in 2016 the Government changed the regulations allowing not to point the handicaps to the income statement but to another from which they would not emerge … And so on.

Management —continuist— aside, and also abstracting the exorbitant costs of its large staff, the main reason for so much failure was the painful design of the corporation. Due to the poor quality of the assets absorbed from the failed entities: it was “significantly lower than initially expected”, has acknowledged the general director of the FROB with Guindos and one of the creators of Sareb, Antonio Carrascosa (Expansion, 4/12/2021). But that they were priced based on the numbers of the favorite consultancy, Oliver Wyman (reduced), and the European Commission already warned that they were exaggerated! So the sale at a loss was imposed, at brick prices below its book value.

And, to make matters worse, Romana contracted in the summer of 2013 an insurance derivative, a credit swap to protect against increases in interest rates on debt. Great insight from a former Treasury CEO: as a result of the “I will do whatever it takes to save the euro” announced a year earlier by Mario Draghi, REFI rates had already plummeted by half and in 2014 they would be zeroed.

What generated losses added by 3,200 million to Sareb, for betting on the lame mule of a next rise. And correlative gains for the insurance banks union, co-piloted by Santander, whose board Romana joined in January 2015 without taking any quarantine due to moral incompatibility; legal there was not.

All very discreet. But some less naive entities were not fooled. They provisioned their capital contributions as failed almost at the beginning.

Was failure inevitable? Well no. The bad bank of Sweden, created in 1993, recovered 50,000 million of the assets (quantified in 65,000) that it absorbed. The Irish Nama, founded in 2009, was placed in $ 70 billion of toxic assets and paid off debts in March 2020.

It was not the bad idea of ​​the bad Spanish bank, but its foundations: “It was all a chimera”, recalls one of the participants in the project, “which has resulted in a gigantic transfer of private debt to the public sector and to other healthy entities, a true socialization of losses ”.

This precarious architecture was due to the haste with which Guindos precipitated the outbreak of the savings bank crisis, with some statements to the Financial times, at the beginning of 2012, stating that the Spanish banks needed provisions for 50,000 million … without having prepared the mechanisms to deal with the outbreak.

It was his strategy of pressure, unusually public in a ruler, to break with that of the “soft landing” headed by the then governor of the Bank of Spain, Miguel Ángel Fernández Ordóñez. “We wanted to go all out. We were fleeing from the previous patch ”, alleged the minister in his book Spain threatened. Only two years later, in February 2014, he reversed his perspective: “The important thing is to save time and Sareb is an instrument to save time.” The former head of Lehman Brothers in Spain gained time and position. The taxpayer pays for that party.