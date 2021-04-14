Several branches of different banks on a Madrid street. JAIME VILLANUEVA

BBVA announced yesterday the opening of the process to lay off several thousand employees. Market sources estimate that they can raise the departure of about 3,000 people. The recently merged CaixaBank has already opened the ERE that could affect 6,000 or 8,000 workers. Santander will reduce the workforce by 5,000 people, although the net layoffs are 3,572 due to the effect of relocations. In the merged Unicaja the unions expect some 1,500 exits, which will join the 750 volunteers from Ibercaja. In total, about 15,000 departures. Since 2008, banking has lost almost 100,000 jobs, 35%, according to data from the Bank of Spain.

Last year, because it was the year of the pandemic and it was not going to be well seen by society, the banks reduced their rate of layoffs. According to market calculations, there were 2,300 casualties in the entities’ templates, in the absence of knowing the official figures of the Bank of Spain.

But the pressure on the income statement increases and, despite the reputational cost that these operations always entail, the closure has been reopened to reduce staff. The most active will be in the merged entities, but also those that remain alone are preparing strong cuts, such as BBVA.

“Our sector is in a context of profound transformation marked by enormous competitive pressure, low interest rates, the accelerated adoption of digital channels by customers and the entry of new digital players,” explained yesterday the entity chaired by Carlos Torres in the letter sent the 23,000 employees of the bank in Spain.

“Guarantee future employment”

“In this context, to guarantee our competitiveness and future employment sustainability, it is essential to continue working even more decisively to reduce our cost structure,” he added. On Friday, April 16, talks will officially open to carry out an ERE that will affect several thousand employees. Different analysts have put them at around 3,000, but the bank has not transmitted the final figure to the unions. The bank has started what the CEO of BBVA, Onur Genç, defined as the “dynamic management” of the workforce.

Next week it will be CaixaBank’s turn, which will set the number of layoffs after closing the composition of the negotiating table yesterday. The meeting experienced disagreements, since CC OO requested the withdrawal from the table of article 41 and 51 of the Workers’ Statute “to negotiate for use and within the scope of the company under the current agreements.”

The union considers that “once again CaixaBank fails to fulfill its commitments and refuses to withdraw it, betting on negotiating by limiting deadlines and with the legal threat of unilateral application if there is no agreement, instead of having opted for a constructive negotiation as stated in the agreement of 2012 and that would have previously allowed the approval of Bankia’s workforce to be negotiated and subsequently the most appropriate organizational and employment measures, without deadlines or threats ”, stated the majority union.

At CaixaBank, between 6,000 and 8,000 exits are expected, although the figure can be mitigated with placement in the group itself, and in other non-bank companies, on the part of those laid off.

This has been Santander’s strategy, which has agreed to reduce its workforce this year by 3,572 people, but has relocated 400 to Santander Personal (which is still a Bank) and another 1,100 to group companies. In total, 5,072, “the number that the bank said it had to reduce. Our job was to avoid 1500 more exits ”, point out sources from CC OO. The British subsidiary has announced the dismissal of 600 people.

From this union they believe that Santander’s strategy is exportable to BBVA and CaixaBank, although it is too early to know how it can fit into this bank’s plans. They also point out that between 2021 and 2022, job losses can approach 20,000 people.

Not so secure job

Another of the protagonists in this field is Ibercaja, which has already covered 99% of the layoffs foreseen in the employment regulation file that it is applying to lighten its workforce with volunteer workers. The signed plans go up to 750 exits, with employees now between 57 and 63 years old, the first longevity perimeter established in the job setting.

The Sabadell agreed in 2020 with the worker representatives the departure of 1,817 people, of which there are still about a thousand to leave the entity. The bank expects to save 115 million in annual costs.

Banks have stopped guaranteeing employment for life. Since 2008, the sector has gone from 270,855 employees to 176,838 in 2019, a reduction of 94,017 people, according to the Bank of Spain. However, the actual exits have been 117,000 workers, since in these 11 years the banks have hired some 23,000 new employees, most of them younger and with lower salaries. The sector continues its reconversion process.