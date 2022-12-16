Headquarters of the Bank of the Republic, in Bogotá (Colombia), on July 28, 2022. Nathalia Angarita (Bloomberg)

The Central Bank of Colombia raises its interest rates from 11% to 12%, as announced this Friday by the Bank’s manager, Orlando Villar. This rate is the one with which the Bank lends money to other financial entities and, therefore, impacts the cost of borrowing in Colombia.

The board of directors of the Banco de la República met the expectations of most analysts, who expected it to maintain the rate of increase of 100 basis points that it has maintained since the August meeting. However, two of the seven members voted divergently: one to increase the rate more, 1.25%, and another to do it much less, 0.25%. This dispersion of the vote shows that the forecasts are not entirely aligned with each other. And it contrasts with the recent previous decision, at the end of October, which was given unanimously.

The Finance Minister, José Antonio Ocampo, was present at the announcement, made before the media and financial analysts. In September he had had the only dissenting vote, against raising 100 basis points as defined by all his colleagues on the board, but in October he sided with them.

Villar assured that they made the decision based on the most recent inflation data, which show that up to November the cost of living in the country has increased by 12.53%. It is a figure more than four times higher than what – for the entity’s experts – is good for the economy, and it is the inflation target towards which their interest rate decisions point: 3%. In fact, in its statement, the board explains that among the reasons for increasing the rate is that inflation in November was “higher than expected” and that “inflation expectations continue to be above the target at all horizons.”

Minister Ocampo clarified, in the press conference after the announcement, that the decision is based on concern about inflation. “On the other side is the issue of slowing economic growth,” he explained. But, in his words, “inflation prevailed.” Later he explained that “as long as inflation does not start to drop, it will be impossible to lower interest rates” and recalled that despite the fact that the vote was not unanimous, none of the members of the board of directors voted to reduce or maintain rates. .

In fact, the size of the rise also reflects that concern about inflation. In countries where it has begun to give way, the central banks have reduced the pace of the rise, as has happened in the United States or Mexico. In addition, manager Villar explained that they feel calm that there is room to raise rates, since the economy is growing very fast this year: the Bank calculates that GDP will increase by 8%. “The projections made by the Bank’s technical team and which are implicit in the decisions adopted show an economy that this year is possibly going to have the highest growth in the entire world among medium-sized and large economies,” he explains. “We are in a situation that gives peace of mind to act, knowing that the Bank’s own projections also indicate a significant slowdown in the economy for next year, which would not lead to a recession but to very low growth.”

The horizon, according to Villar, is that increasing the interest rate would curb excess demand that drives inflation. Thus, “the economy would grow very little next year, 0.5%, but it would maintain extraordinarily high levels of activity.” This is because while the average for Latin America was to grow around 2% or 2.5%, and in 2023 1.5% or a maximum of 2%, which is much less than the 8% of Colombia in 2022. Ultimately, the Bank points to to seriously lower the rise in prices next year, so that, as the manager says, “with low inflation levels, we can recover a healthy level of growth in the medium and long term.”

