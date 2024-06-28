Faced with evidence that the high cost of living is easing with minor shocks, the Banco de la República is moving its pieces cautiously in terms of interest rates. The board of directors of the issuer decided this morning to cut interest rates by 0.50 basis points again, to reach 11.25%. The decision was taken by a large majority of 4 votes to 2. The manager of the Bank, Leonardo Villar, has justified the measure as a safe step against the threat of inflation, which in its annual record fell to 7.16% in May for the second consecutive month. The global financial panorama has also had an influence.

“Annual food inflation exceeded expectations by increasing from 3 to 4.4%. The survey of economic analysts carried out in June by the Bank of the Republic showed a median of the sample of the inflation expectation in one year from 4.6% to 4.3% compared to the measurement in May,” read the manager at the press conference this Friday, to interpret the decision. However, the economist recognizes that the general information of the last months is positive and confirms that the Colombian economy “is in a process of recovery and that the path is upward.”

After the April meeting, when the board lowered rates by 0.50 points, analysts expected the development of the economy for this half of the year. With the inflation data and the Colombian Economy Monitoring Index for May in hand, the consensus was practically total: the cautious tone of 4 of the 7 members would be maintained. The Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla, has been one of the voices in favor of accelerating the de-escalation, to 75 or 100 basis points. His position is based on the urgency of the Executive to awaken an economy that is growing at a snail’s pace.

This disagreement, Bonilla said during the press conference, has had the support of 3 of the 7 members in the last meetings. “On this occasion, the 50-point adjustment has connotations of being less restrictive, because with past decisions we managed to lower the real rate by 50 basis points.”

In this way, the Government is racing against the clock to boost growth in parallel with the Central Bank’s efforts to moderate consumption and bring inflation down to a still distant 3% with its interest rate policy. Two realities that clash while prices settle into a stable scenario. “In April we saw better data in terms of activity. Particularly the 5.5% growth of the ISE, but also in the recovery of production and retail sales,” says the research manager of the Itaú bank, Carolina Monzón.

Despite pressure from the Government, and from broad business sectors, the Bank of the Republic has maintained its speech. The reason is based on inflation expectations for the end of the year, which are around 5.7%. “They are still quite unanchored with the bank’s goals, which are 4%. That is why the space for a greater reduction is not very large,” adds the executive director of economic studies at Davivienda, Andrés Langebaeck.

What happens with the disinflationary process? May was an atypical month and after a 13-month downward path it suddenly stalled: “It did not surprise the markets either up or down. The markets, in fact, are a little complicated and in recent days there has been some depreciation in the exchange rate of the Colombian peso,” says the chief economist of ScotiaBank Colpatria, Sergio Olarte.

Finally, Director Villar said that global geopolitical tensions “are important, but they do not substantially affect short-term decisions.” He was referring to the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine and their effects on trade. He then clarified, however, that international financial conditions, on the other hand, do weigh on the board’s decisions: “There is relative tension due to uncertainty about the behavior of inflation and the Federal Reserve rates. This creates a situation where the dollar has strengthened against most of the world’s currencies.”

