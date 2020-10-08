Europe managed to stop the economic collapse that it experienced during the first wave of contagions of the pandemic. However, in the European Central Bank they see no reason for “complacency”, as can be seen from the minutes of the meeting of the Governing Council on September 9 and 10. At that meeting, it was considered that the inflation outlook prepared by the technicians – 0.3% for 2020 – seemed “too optimistic” and a continuous reference was made to the environment of “uncertainty”, in reference to a second wave of infections , Brexit or the next US elections.

Madrid, Brussels or Paris. Some of the main European cities have already been forced to adopt new restrictions that will affect their economies. In particular, the services sector, whose growth is lagging further behind than that of industry. The governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, warned this Thursday in a speech prior to the annual conference of the European Single Resolution Board (SRB) that “the pandemic will inevitably cause widespread economic problems, and the health of the financial system will will inevitably be affected ”.

The ECB meeting precisely discussed how the current economic context is affecting European banking. According to the minutes published this Thursday by the institution chaired by Christine Lagarde, it was highlighted that the price of shares and the valuations of banks in the euro zone have been falling, which could be reflecting low profitability prospects and doubts about some investors regarding the quality of their balance sheets. In addition, it was pointed out that the banks are re-exposing themselves to sovereign debt, again feeding that vicious circle that the EU financial system accused in the last crisis of said debt.

Uncertainty about the pandemic and the vaccine

Governing council members appreciated that while the recovery was underway, a number of “downside risks” threatened growth, including the possibility that the UK and the EU would not reach a trade deal by December 31. . Council members also addressed the strength of the euro against the dollar. The advisers pointed out that the exchange rate itself was not the problem. What could become a “concern” was actually the rate at which the euro appreciated, which at the moment seems to have stopped short.

But if there is a word in the minutes that is repeated several times – up to 23 – it is “uncertainty.” The scenario on which the ECB bases its annual forecasts for growth – 8% this year and + 5% for next year – and inflation – 0.3% in 2020 and 1% in 2021 – is that of the living with the virus, but under control. Instead, there is again “uncertainty” about the evolution of the pandemic and the availability of a vaccine to stop it. “It was argued that the severe scenario could not be completely ruled out, since there had been a new wave of infections, although until now it had not been as lethal as the first wave,” the minutes read.

There was also a “broad agreement” among the attendees that a fiscal orientation and coordination of the governments of the euro zone continued to be key in view of the contraction that the economy had suffered. The ECB advisers celebrated the agreement to create a European reconstruction fund endowed with 750,000 million euros, but warned that to use “its full potential” it would be necessary to implement “sound structural policies” at the national level.