The governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, has indicated this Monday that limiting the rise in rental prices may mean an increase in prices in the medium term given the reduction in the supply available in the market. Hernández de Cos, who has participated in an informative breakfast for Europa Press, admitted that, in the short term, price control can improve accessibility to rent for the most vulnerable groups, but in the long run it can increase the cost of the same given the reduction in supply.

According to the analysis carried out by the Bank of Spain, in the medium term, price control “comes to restrict” the supply and even sometimes generates increases in rental prices in uncontrolled areas.

For this reason, he affirmed that the message that the Bank of Spain launches is that the measures adopted try to encourage the rental offer so that a “lasting” solution is approved and, in this context, he admitted that the tax incentives defended by a part of the Government for the new housing law “are a possibility, of course.”

“The most important thing is that the measures that are applied, at least if we want to solve it in a lasting way, have to focus on increasing the supply,” reiterated the governor, who also pointed out that the legal security of the owners is “very important ”.

In addition, Cos requested this Monday “flexibility” to implement aid to companies and to expand the volume “if necessary”, given that “a more negative” evolution of the crisis is not ruled out.

The governor of the Bank of Spain stated that “we must be willing to expand” the volume of aid to companies “if necessary.” Recently, the Government approved a package endowed with 11,000 million euros, for which the governor demanded a “quick” execution and that it focuses on “viable” companies that have solvency problems.

Negative outlook in 2021

Hernández de Cos justified that “it cannot be ruled out” that the crisis has a “more negative” evolution than expected. He reviewed the economic forecasts of the agency updated last week and in which he estimates that the Spanish GDP will grow this year by 6% in the central scenario, eight tenths less than in the previous projection.

However, he stressed that the medium-term prospects “today are more balanced” because the effectiveness of vaccines against covid-19 has already been reflected, there has been an agreement for the Brexit and the “change of action” in the fiscal policy of the United States has been shown, with which “some of the most extreme scenarios have been eliminated”.

Regarding the situation of Spanish finances, Hernández de Cos asserted that “we do not have any element that makes us think” that a debt crisis is going to occur and insisted on “starting to design” the fiscal consolidation program after the crisis. He said he had “no doubt” that it will take place.

De Cos pointed out that “it is very evident that there is scope” to “gain efficiency” in the part of spending and on income, he pointed out that the lower tax burden in Spain compared to the euro area “is concentrated in the tax on consumption.” In this sense, he said that taxes on consumption have “less weight” than the rest and gave the example of environmental taxation, “much less used” in Spain than in other European countries.