The temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) have been the tool used in the euro zone to contain the blow to employment caused by the pandemic. Its success in preventing massive job destruction has been evident. And this is highlighted by a study by the Bank of Spain. However, this report also points out that these files have lost effectiveness as the pandemic dragged on and restrictions persisted. It costs more to incorporate workers into employment, largely because the sectors most affected by the restrictions are those that remain under these schemes.

Now that the Government is considering turning ERTEs into structural elements of the labor market, this study, although it does not say so, casts some doubts about whether they will be an equally valid formula outside of a crisis such as that caused by the pandemic. If he shock it’s temporary works great. But not so much if permanent adjustment is needed or weakness persists. With caution: the study is preliminary, it only takes a few quarters and it has not yet been proven what will happen when the population is vaccinated.

After declaring the state of alarm, the Government made the ERTE more flexible, paid for their contributions and strengthened their protection. The key to these files was precisely their temporary nature: it adjusted the labor costs of companies during a slump in demand that was presumed temporary.

And so it was during the declared confinement between March and June. Up to 3.5 million benefited while all non-essential activity was shut down tight. 22% of those employed in the average of the second quarter, recalls the supervisor. Once the reopening of the economy began, there was “a reincorporation to employment in the third quarter much higher than that observed among workers who lost their jobs and were not affected by these schemes,” says the bank with input microdata and output of the Labor Force Survey.

Consequently, the ERTE had “a high effectiveness” after confinement, says the agency. That said, the same does not happen with those ERTEs that followed or those that were started in the third quarter. In these cases, it is not appreciated to the same extent that there are better prospects of returning to work among those who are in an ERTE and those who are unemployed. “The difference between the two groups in the probability of reinstatement is blurred,” he says. And this could be the reflection that the economic weakness has continued and that those who are in the ERTE belong more to sectors limited by the restrictions, the study points out. Although the document does not say so, in those activities with limitations the State pays the contribution and, therefore, there is no incentive for the employer to fire. The question is whether the worker does not have an incentive to seek another job either.

The Bank of Spain also confirms that ERTEs were used much more in this crisis than in 2008. And it recalls that they already had a similar regulation. The difference is that the crisis caused by the covid has a “more clearly transitory” nature. While construction in 2008 had to adjust its oversizing and therefore cut employment, tourism and hospitality will return to activity once the virus has passed. While in 2008 workers from the industry were mainly welcomed, in 2020 its use was more generalized, although the predominant sector was the hospitality industry.

The study takes a sample of wage earners who lost their jobs or entered into a suspension ERTE as a result of confinement and follows their evolution. In the third quarter, with the de-escalation, almost 70% of ERTE workers returned to employment. As for the remaining 30%, 20% remained in ERTE and 10% went to unemployment.

Regarding those who lost their jobs without availing themselves of ERTE, 40% returned to an occupation after confinement. Thus, in the third quarter, those protected by ERTE were 30% more likely to rejoin than those who were not in these schemes.

However, this pattern changed in the fourth quarter of 2020. The percentage of workers in ERTE who then reincorporated was 30%, even slightly lower than those who were unemployed. In other words, an unemployed person was slightly more likely to return to employment than a salaried employee in ERTE. “It probably reflects the persistence of very low activity levels in some branches due to the waves of the pandemic,” explains the Bank of Spain.

And almost the same happens when they have been in ERTE in the second quarter and the third: the probability of reincorporating in the fourth quarter was only slightly higher than that of the unemployed. Although in this case, once filtered by the characteristics of the workers and the sectors in which they were, then a certain improvement is detected: a 16% more probability of returning to work.

In the bank’s opinion, all this implies that aid must be focused on the affected sectors while the health crisis is overcome. In addition, the benefit should be linked more to the training of the worker.