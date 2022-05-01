The Bank of Spain launches a notice on its official website about a mistake made by many users who make payments from their electronic devices. Payments through Bizum are being used more and more frequently, either to pay the rent or to pass on your share of dinner to a friend. These operations are normally carried out from the mobile phone with the entity’s application. Bizum has become a widely used tool, but you have to be careful with some aspects of the process. For this reason, the Bank of Spain warns of a common mistake that can be very expensive.

The Bank of Spain explains on its website that this tool has the great advantage of speed, “Bizum simplifies payments by associating your account number with your mobile phone number.” The most normal thing is that the recipient is in your contact list, but this is not always the case. The immediacy of operating has great advantages, but we must not forget that transfers are irrevocable payment orders. Once you give the order to send a certain amount of money, you cannot go back and the amounts paid into the beneficiary account cannot be returned by your entity without the consent of the beneficiary.

The organization recommends that users make bizum by selecting the recipient contact in your agenda because if you make a mistake when dialing the phone to which you want to make the transfer, it can be very difficult to solve it. You cannot cancel or undo a transfer made with Bizum.

What can you do in case of an error



In the case of transfers, if you make a mistake when dialing a recipient account number for the amount, your entity must take steps with the beneficiary entity to recover the transferred funds. It will depend on the will of the beneficiary who has received the money that this solution has a favorable result for you. If the consent of the beneficiary is obtained, the entities will be able to reverse the operation and the money will return to your account.