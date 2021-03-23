The General Director of Economics and Statistics of the Bank of Spain, Óscar Arce. EFE

The economic recovery is delayed to the second half of the year. After a brutal fall due to the pandemic of 11% in 2020, the Bank of Spain forecasts that the Spanish economy will grow by 6% this year, eight tenths less than the 6.8% indicated in its previous December forecasts. This reduction in growth is due to a weak start to the year due to the decline in mobility and a more pronounced deterioration in the labor market, and it contemplates that in the coming months there will be new outbreaks whose containment will require containment measures similar to the current ones. In addition, you expect that there will be a delay in starting to spend the European funds, which will cause part of your profit to carry over to the following year.

In other words, a good part of the first half of the year is practically lost. In the first quarter, the agency forecasts that GDP will fall by -0.4% in its central scenario. However, there are signs of a certain reactivation as the quarter progresses in Google’s mobility and fuel consumption figures. “The mobility, employment and consumption data were bad in January and February. But March is evolving better due to the lifting of restrictions in the communities, ”said the bank’s director of Economics, Oscar Árce.

And in the second half of the year there will be a strong improvement in activity as vaccination advances and European funds begin to be spent. This scenario considers that mobility restrictions will gradually be removed until their complete disappearance at the end of 2021. Tourism will not regain a certain normality until 2022. The savings rate, which had experienced a considerable increase with the pandemic, will fall to to be somewhat above its pre-COVID level in 2023. And as the restrictions disappear, consumption will experience strong increases for several quarters above the growth of income when pulling this accumulated savings.

The 6% growth projected by the Bank of Spain is almost four points less than the 9.8% that the Government included in its 2021 Budgets.

The dynamism of the second half of this year will cause GDP to also register a robust increase next year, of 5.3%, which implies that part of the growth that was previously expected for 2021 now shifts to 2022, in part because next year there would be a relative recovery in tourism and partly because the implementation of European funds is expected to be delayed to 2022. And the following year, in 2023, growth will moderate to a rate of 1.7%, a figure that is below the 2% growth potential that the Government expected to achieve with European investments.

Despite the worsening observed in the first half of the year, the Bank of Spain considers that the risks are reducing: the effectiveness of vaccination has been proven, the Biden plan will provide a powerful stimulus and there is an agreement on Brexit. Furthermore, although the euro zone is left out, international organizations are revising world growth slightly upwards.

However, the supervisory body continues to believe that there is much uncertainty regarding the speed at which the population will be immunized and as to the consequences that this crisis may have on the productive fabric, long-term unemployment and changes in habits. And it raises two alternative scenarios in which, above all, the magnitude that the consequences may have in the medium term and the more or less cautious behavior of consumers weigh heavily: in the mild, after a rapid resolution of the health crisis and some minor effects, the GDP would grow 7.5% this year and 5.5% next year. In the severe case, there would be a slower end to the pandemic and the consequences on the economy would be greater, which would translate into poorer GDP growth: 3.2% this year and 4.6% in 2022.

“The recovery of the prepandemic GDP levels would take place in 2023 in the central scenario, and it would take a little more than a year ahead in the soft scenario. In severe weather, the level of GDP would still remain, at the end of the projection horizon, somewhat below that observed before the health crisis, ”says the supervisor’s note.

The impact of the solvency aid package approved by the Executive has not been included in these projections. However, Arce has valued it positively: “Although a fine analysis is still missing, it will help mitigate the solvency problems of companies due to the loss of income and the increase in debt.”

By undoing the ERTE, unemployment will stand at 17% in 2021, 15% in 2022 and 14% in 2023. And the public deficit will remain this year at 7.7% and will stabilize around 4% in the following. Debt will stabilize around 117% of GDP. Arce has insisted that during the previous boom phase it was not used to correct the high structural gap in public accounts.

As for the upturn seen in inflation, this would have a temporary nature as the rise in energy prices deflates, says the agency. This foresees an increase in prices of 1.4% in 2021, 0.8% in 2022 and 1.2% in 2023, all figures far from the 2% set as a target. This vision would remove the risk that a strong increase in the CPI will force the ECB to curb its monetary policy, essential to finance the current level of public spending.