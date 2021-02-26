The Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño. EUROPA PRESS / E. Vine. POOL – Eu / Europa Press

The economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, already has on her table the numbers of the Bank of Spain on the solvency problems that the pandemic has caused. The supervisor has sent its estimates on the amount of credits that could end up having difficulties in companies that would be viable had it not been for the pandemic and the consequent over-indebtedness that it has generated. And the range of excess debt in these businesses is located in its central scenario between 7,000 million and just over 20,000 million euros, according to sources familiar with the report.

The amount advanced by the Executive is not the same in part because it focuses only on the credits given with the endorsement of the ICO. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced in Congress on Wednesday a package of 11,000 million to reinforce the solvency of SMEs and the self-employed, especially in the hotel business and tourism. This figure also includes a recapitalization fund for smaller companies.

On the other hand, the range of the Bank of Spain refers to the whole of the loan portfolio, and it is considered manageable insofar as it is only a small percentage of the 800,000 million that banks have granted to companies. In addition, the entities already provisioned in 2020 for the covid about 40,000 million, and the losses would only surface over the years.

The numbers from the Bank of Spain try to narrow down where the problems lie and include only companies that have a business that may be profitable after the pandemic but that are bearing an excessive debt burden.

Companies that have no prospect of prospering because their business is not viable are left out of the calculation. The idea that the Economy and the Bank of Spain manage is to focus on companies with a reasonable horizon of activity and to avoid that they end up burdened by the debt contracted to face a whole year of pandemic. It’s something that sounds good on paper, but can be very difficult to determine. “How to discriminate between companies when many confuse the business accounting with the family one?”, Say the experts. Hence, they recommend direct aid for the little ones.

The objective of these exercises is to prevent the so-called zombie companies from accumulating, those that due to an excess of debt neither invest nor contract and, therefore, can hinder the recovery. “11,000 million euros to reinforce the solvency of the balance sheets of the companies and that they can thus resume their activity, make the necessary investments and hire the workers they require to start the recovery with full powers,” said President Sánchez in the Congress. Thus, the ministry and the Bank of Spain are on a similar line regarding the size of the problem and what they want to avoid.

However, the supervisor’s note includes a discrepancy with Economía. The problems it identifies are not only found in companies that have received ICO credits. There is a substantial part that is outside of those loans. The Bank of Spain’s projections have been made based on specific bank financing data.

However, the diagnosis of Economy is that the over-indebtedness contracted by the pandemic is found mainly in ICO loans. And think about targeting debt relief measures there. Which would leave out companies that have drawn on their own treasury or commercial credit.

The estimates of the Bank of Spain coincide with those of other studies. Afi figures these relief needs at 20,000 million. And the Oliver Wyman report that the bank commissioned is also in that order of magnitude in the upper range. Only now the banks try to omit this analysis because the figure is high and the Government wants the entities to absorb the part that corresponds to them of a reduction on that debt. On Wednesday, the president of Sabadell, Josep Oliu, was openly against these cuts.

“Minimize damage”

And yesterday the governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, expressed himself along the same lines: “We must minimize the damaging effect on the banks. That is why we defend the maintenance of incentives towards an improvement in solvency. In the event that we are not able to avoid a strong increase in delinquencies, it is important that in Europe we do not lose the perspective that the response is global and that we do not seek solutions from a national point of view, “he said in a business forum .

In other words, do not do something different from what other countries do. “The ECB, the EBA and the Bank of Spain allowed entities not to calculate losses on the fall of 2020, but on the behavior of the economy between 2020 and 2025, in order to avoid a credit crunch having to provision everything at once for one shock temporary. However, the Economy plans seek the opposite and it is intended to surface the damage once in a while later, Europe does not allow the aid. The effect can be very negative for credit ”, warns a financial source.

Industry sources explain that a reduction would force the beneficiary to be reclassified as delinquent. And it would cause the entity to only give you credit with a dropper. Their working capital needs would be suffocated, they warn. And the aid would end up turning into a slab. As a whole, the cuts would force provisioning, which would make entities have less cushion to give credit, they say. They also warn of the consequences of creating a knock-off effect.

Despite the announcement by President Sánchez, there is still a lot to polish the solvency plan in the negotiations between the Economy, the banking system and the Bank of Spain.

The supervisor’s solutions

The Bank of Spain has indicated on several occasions that solutions to debt problems can be orchestrated in different ways: through recapitalizations, as does the SEPI fund for large strategic companies. Also by reinforcing own resources using public and private funds in large and medium-sized companies. This is the case, for example, of the company rescue fund of the Valencian Institute of Finance, which is articulated with participative loans, which improve the solvency of the company and ensure that it continues to have financing from banks that in return accept discounts.

The supervisor has also recommended debt restructurings, lengthening deficiencies and deadlines. And for the little ones, he especially suggests direct aid as an effective and efficient way.

Precisely the bank published yesterday with data from a survey a study in which it concludes that the companies that have suffered the most during the pandemic have been the small ones, the least productive and the youngest. The document tries to find out how companies have behaved regardless of which sectors they were in and in which autonomous communities they carried out their activity. In other words, the supervisor compares between companies in the same sector and in the same region and finds that in SMEs, turnover and employment have deteriorated more. Given the same restrictions, the smaller the more affected. Those in the cities also suffered more than the rural ones. And employment has fallen the most in companies with a high percentage of temporary workers.