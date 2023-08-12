Having a bank account has become something very common nowadays. Banks offer all kinds of privileges and amenities to attract a growing audience. This is how even the smallest are already bearers of a fund in which the parents build a kind of piggy bank with an eye on the future.

The opening of a basic payment account is a procedure that banks are obliged to carry out to promote financial inclusion and facilitate consumer access to banking services. However, this is not always the case and on some occasions the user leaves the bank without having obtained an IBAN or a card.

When carrying out the contract, it is possible that some of the user’s conditions cause the bank in question to decide to deny the operation. Specifically, the Bank of Spain explains that there are three causes that could lead to the refusal: On the one hand, that the interested party is already the holder of another current account in Spain and, on the other, that the opening of the account is contrary to the interests national security or public order. The third is related to the lack of transparency. In the latter case, if the client does not provide the information requested to comply with their obligations in terms of money laundering or terrorist financing, the response to their request could be negative.

Services provided



Basic payment accounts offer a wide range of services to their holders. Among them, some as essential as the deposit of funds or the withdrawal of cash, either at the counter or from the ATM. This last operation has generated a great confrontation, since many users criticize the obstacles or, even, impediments that are found when going to the window to withdraw cash. An issue that the Bank of Spain addressed to explain to consumers that everything depends on what the customer has signed in their contract.

Another of the most used procedures is the direct debit of receipts, since it provides great peace of mind and security knowing that an invoice will always be paid on time. Paying with a card or making a transfer to another account, whether it is from the same entity or another, are another of the most demanded services.

One of the main concerns of consumers when opening an account is the commission that they must pay at the end of the month. The answer is that the subscription has a maximum cost of three euros per month and allows you to benefit from all those services specified in the contract. However, each bank has its rules and it must be the entity itself that offers all the information about its services when contracting an account.