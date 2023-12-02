The Bank of Spain clarifies whether it is legal for establishments to establish a minimum card payment

Using a credit or debit card has become a form of payment that has completely replaced cash for many people, especially among young people. The ease of being able to buy anything without having to worry about whether you have cash in your wallet is the main reason that has led to this method being the most used.

However, despite all the advantages of this form of payment, some stores have a requirement that can be a hassle for customers. Depending on the establishment, you may be asked to reach a minimum amount to be able to pay by card. This is a fairly widespread practice, but it raises some doubts regarding its legality.

Is it legal to establish a minimum amount for card payments?



According to the Bank of Spain, the main reason why some stores use this rule is that in this way they manage to reduce the weight of bank commissions for each charge. Although this entity assures that these commissions are increasingly lower, in addition to not determining a minimum amount it is a form of customer loyalty and a price that many establishments are willing to assume in exchange for facilitating the payment experience.

Despite what many may think, there is no written rule that specifies that this practice is not legal and the only thing that would be necessary is for the business to announce this requirement clearly so that the client can know this information before deciding. purchase some product. What is prohibited according to payment regulations is charging more when paying by card: it is not possible to charge a surcharge for paying by card, discriminating against its use.

However, although it is not stipulated that this measure is illegal, those establishments that have Visa or MasterCard logos, the affiliation contract with these systems usually establishes sanctions for the owner of the dataphone who acts by setting minimum payment limits.

The establishments that set the minimum prices to make these payments are a minority in Spain. According to the Bank of Spain, 84% of businesses do not impose any restrictions when paying by card. On the other hand, 16% do maintain this requirement and the minimum amount is generally around 11 euros.