When opening an account in a bank, they apply a series of commissions to the holders. It usually includes a basic operation such as, for example, the receipt of cash or dispositions of debts and income from the periodic settlements of the account itself and the delivery of check books or passbooks, as well as the custody of money, the maintenance of the necessary records. for the operation of the deposit or the right to order debits and credits to the account.

In the case of the account maintenance fee there is no limitation so each entity can establish the amount they decide, although they must inform you in advance about their conditions and you have to accept them expressly or tacitly. However, there is an exception and it is in the basic payment account account. In them, the maximum amount is three euros per month, being free for certain groups.

According to the Bank of Spain's '2022 Complaints Report', in the latest document published by the entity, account maintenance fees accounted for the highest number of claims related to current account fees and expenses (78.1%). .

As the Bank of Spain points out, one of the most frequently raised doubts in relation to inheritances is the collection of the maintenance fee on the account after the owner dies, while the probate file is being processed.

What happens in these cases?



This entity indicates that banks can continue to charge maintenance fees as long as the accounts remain valid and, therefore, have not been canceled, regardless of the death of their owner or whether they have no transactions. “All of this within the limits established in the contract and in the regulations on transparency and customer protection for the collection of commissions and, where appropriate, modification of the contractual conditions,” he points out.

However, they also highlight that entities must act with “maximum diligence” in processing probate files and, although there is no predetermined deadline for processing, guarantee that “there are no unfounded delays in the delivery of assets.”