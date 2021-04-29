Pablo Hernández de Cos, Governor of the Bank of Spain Efe

Although bank delinquency has remained stable during this crisis, the Bank of Spain requires entities to continue making provisions for latent risks, especially due to the increase in loans under special surveillance. The measures adopted have delayed the appearance of arrears, which is why it is essential to analyze the evolution and anticipate with new provisions. “It will be necessary to persevere in the effort made during this year and next,” says the supervisor. And remember that “the consequences of the crisis are not yet determined” and, therefore, it is important that policies continue to be expansive until the recovery takes hold in a context in which vulnerabilities such as debt are growing.

When the impact of the pandemic on bank balance sheets is analyzed, no significant consequences are seen. Default remains contained despite the brutal drop in activity. The supervisor maintains that this is due to the exogenous and temporary nature of the crisis. But above all to the deployment of measures such as ERTEs, ICO guarantees or the moratoriums established to pay the credits. All these initiatives are basically delaying the blow to the accounts and helping entities to have a longer period to generate the resources that cushion the effects, says the Bank of Spain in its Financial Stability Report published this Thursday.

That said, a closer look reveals that there are significant latent risks. Loans subject to special surveillance have increased by 20% – a category in which there is a higher than normal probability of default because some sign of credit deterioration has been detected – especially in some sectors. And they already stand at 80,000 million of the total credit granted to companies and households, 7.5%. Of these, about 50,000 million belong to the business sector and the rest, to families. Although this classification already makes it necessary to raise the endowments, the Bank of Spain asks for more. Despite the fact that some entities have said that they are fine with the provisions made.

And these are not the only risks that have increased. Non-performing loans in consumer credit have also risen somewhat. In addition, the companies that obtain the loans guaranteed by the ICO have less equity, higher interest rates and therefore more risk, less productivity and a greater probability of default. A high percentage of these have loans other than those of the ICO that show significant signs of deterioration: of the total of companies to which an ICO has been granted, 36% would have credit under special surveillance, 5% in subjective doubtful and 5 , 5% delinquent.

Regarding the moratoriums granted to credits, the total amounted to 56,000 million, of which some 22,000 have expired. And of those that have expired, 20% are under special surveillance and 10% in doubtful, high percentages that also worsen if one takes into account that there are mortgages. And they could rise more because between April and May another 10 billion end up in moratoriums. However, these portfolios have a small size compared to total loans to households and companies, which amounts to 1.2 trillion euros.

Continue the 2020 effort

So the Bank of Spain demands that the entities continue with the endowments at a rate the same as in 2020, when a very significant effort was already made: 8,700 million for the total business, of which 40% corresponds to the activity in Spain. According to the latest stress test carried out by the Bank of Spain, the entities have carried out on average around a third of the allocations that had to be made between 2020 and 2022. And therefore the sector must continue with the effort this year and the coming. Of course: if analyzed by entities, the increase in provisions has been very heterogeneous, which implies that some have to do much more than others.

However, this analysis does not include the business solvency assistance program, endowed with 11,000 million and which could help reduce the amounts that must be provisioned. Even so, there is also the risk that the economy will perform worse than expected, and that could force an increase in endowments. So the Bank of Spain asks that the initially planned provisioning effort be continued.

If this is not done, “the credit offer could suffer from the materialization of these latent risks, the absence of new support measures or the premature withdrawal of the current ones,” the report explains.

When comparing with the rest of the countries, Spain is quite well in terms of provisions. Although it is also true that the fall in GDP has been greater. However, it is in favor of the entities that there has been a much higher use of the public guarantees available.

Thanks to measures such as ICO guarantees and limits on the payment of dividends, solvency has improved by about 60 basis points, says the Bank of Spain. This strengthening of capital ratios has been generalized in Europe and, consequently, it has not been enough for Spain to leave the last place in solvency levels.

The result of the entities last year was negative: -8,000 million, a return on assets of -0.2%. And this is mainly due to extraordinary adjustments in goodwill, tax assets and valuation adjustments in mergers. All of them have no impact on solvency. Net interest income has fallen by almost 10%, but its damage has been mitigated as banks have sold public debt at a profit.

Finally, the Bank of Spain defends that entities have been granting credit during the pandemic with criteria of prudence. If it had not been for the guarantees and moratoriums, the most vulnerable companies and households and the most affected sectors would have suffered a severe restriction of financing.

Uncertainty persists

Regarding the macro-financial perspectives, the Bank of Spain explains that these have improved since the previous Financial Stability Report due to medical advances in the face of the pandemic. However, vulnerabilities continue to increase. There is still very considerable uncertainty about income in certain segments of households and companies that question their repayment capacity, rising public and corporate debt, and low profitability in entities.

“Uncertainty remains very high and the consequences of the crisis are not yet determined,” says the supervisor. Hence, it is necessary for public policies to continue to be expansive, supporting viable companies with difficulties and the most affected groups. And with an eye to the medium term, it is very important that there is an ambitious structural reform plan and a budget consolidation plan for when the recovery is robust, the agency emphasizes.