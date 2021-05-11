Newly built homes in Palma de Mallorca. CATI CLADERA / EFE

The balance of the Bank of Spain on how the pandemic has impacted the housing market has clear and dark. Among the former, the entity points out mainly two issues: prices have not collapsed as they did in the Great Recession, and the interest paid by buyers on their mortgages has continued to decline to reach historic lows thanks to stimulus from the European Central Bank. . On the negative side, the consequences cited by the supervisor are no less palpable: the market is recovering slowly and continues to be conditioned by the evolution of infections, and “there are some signs of tightening in the concession criteria and in some conditions applied to the loans, “he says in a 15-page report published Tuesday. To reach this last conclusion, it is based on the Survey of Bank Loans, a questionnaire that banks fill out and that reveals a certain closure of the credit tap due to the increase in the risks perceived by financial institutions.

The text compiles the accumulation of consequences that the virus has had on this activity. The bank explains that the economic slap did not interrupt a boom with a lot of bellows ahead, but it came in a context of exhaustion of the bullish phase that began in 2014, as shown by the slight fall in sales, the moderate deceleration in prices and the notable slowdown in construction in 2019.

The Bank of Spain justifies the current price resistance with several arguments: the sector was not as oversized at the beginning of the pandemic as in 2008, there was less debt, the criteria for granting credit have been “more rigorous” than in those years , and the national and European authorities have supported the income of families with more ambitious measures to save employment and the productive fabric.

Despite these efforts, the slowdown in prices has been generalized, but not homogeneous. The islands and the Mediterranean coast have suffered it more intensely “due to their greater tourist attraction and restrictions on international mobility”, which complicates operations, and at least has postponed a good part of them. Operations in Spain fell by almost 18% in 2020, its biggest drop since 2011, and among foreigners, the British continue to be the ones that made the most acquisitions, although their share fell to 13%, one point less than in 2019.

The beginning of the year has not brought the good news that many expected, with the recovery of the economy delaying to the second half of 2021. “The supply indicators show a loss of dynamism in the final part of last year and a prolongation of the sluggishness of residential construction activity in early 2021, as a result of new adverse developments regarding the pandemic and its impact on the demand for new construction ”, states the article, signed by Pana Alves and Lucio San Juan. And they are especially negative for young people, who are less able to make large disbursements due to the fragility of the labor market in which they are trying to grow: “The deterioration in job prospects as a result of the pandemic would have also induced changes in the composition of the buyers towards applicants of somewhat higher age and socioeconomic position ”.

The new home goes into decline

New homes have shown more strength since the summer, mainly because they were already compromised before the pandemic. But its future is less promising: the number of new construction visas fell by 20% compared to 2019, a year with very low levels, so “an even smaller number of finished homes is anticipated for the next two years.”

The change in buyer habits is also the object of study. The months of confinement have pushed those with sufficient economic potential to seek larger homes with outdoor spaces. According to notarial information, the average size of homes sold in the last quarter of 2020 was close to 120 m², more than 6% above its level at the end of 2019, with an increase in the average size of flats somewhat higher than that of single-family homes.

Another trend that has accelerated is a certain transfer of purchases in more populated municipalities to others with less density. The lack of new housing and the high prices in large cities had already generated this displacement, but with the pandemic it has been exacerbated “due to the new preferences of demand towards open and wider spaces due to the greater presence in the home as a result of of confinements and the increase in telework ”. Based on the registry information, the Bank of Spain details that this evolution is generalized: more than 80% of the provincial capitals reduced their weight throughout 2020 in the province’s total sales.

In an environment of reduction of the interest paid by mortgages (up to 1.5% in March 2021), the average repayment term of loans in 2020 remained slightly above 26 years in the case of mortgages at a variable rate, with hardly any changes compared to the evolution of recent years. However, in fixed-rate mortgages, the average repayment term continued with its previous trend and increased to 25 and a half years.

References to rent are lower, but based on information from the main real estate portals, the Bank of Spain indicates that rental prices fall more in Catalonia, Madrid and the archipelagos. In addition, it points out that the demand for rent by students has been reduced due to mobility restrictions and the increase in distance education. And as with purchases, it detects a shift in demand towards less populated municipalities, with lower prices.