The steep rise in several cryptocurrencies in recent weeks has led the Bank of Spain and the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) to warn of the dangers of this type of investment. In a joint statement issued this Tuesday, both recall that in 2018 they already warned that extreme volatility, complexity and lack of transparency “make this type of investment a high risk bet”.

The banking supervisor and the market regulator have detected that the rise in the price of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum “has been accompanied by a significant increase in advertising, sometimes aggressive, to attract investors.” And they send a message of caution to anyone who is tempted to ride the wave for quick profits. “These are complex instruments, which may not be suitable for small savers, and whose price involves a high speculative component that can even lead to the total loss of the investment.”

Both entities recognize that cryptocurrencies and the technology they rely on can help to energize and modernize the financial system in the coming years, but they believe that the lack of regulation – currently, a regulation (known as MiCA) is being negotiated at the European level which aims to set standards for the issuance of crypto assets and the providers of these services – the fact that they are not considered means of payment – they lack the support of a central bank or other public authorities and are not protected by the Deposit Guarantee Fund – make it a high risk investment.

Although bitcoin is the best known, there are more than 7,000 cryptocurrencies on the market. The mode of operation can increase risks according to the Bank of Spain and the CNMV: “There are leveraged derivative products linked to cryptocurrencies that allow indirect investment in them, which further increases their complexity and the possibility of suffering losses greater than the initial investment. , so they require great knowledge and experience ”.

Among the threats, he also cites that there are no effective mechanisms to prevent the manipulation of their prices, since, as has happened in the case of Elon Musk, anyone can encourage their purchase for their own interest without facing consequences, even distributing false information. Another problem is liquidity. “Many of these cryptocurrencies may be lacking the necessary liquidity to be able to undo an investment without suffering significant losses, especially since their circulation among investors, both retail and professional, is very limited,” they point out.

In the text, the two organizations explain that cryptocurrencies do not serve as units of account and deposits of value due to their high volatility, and they warn that issuers and custodians of these assets operate from outside Spain in many cases “so the resolution of any conflict could be costly and remain outside the sphere of competence of the Spanish authorities. ”Among them, he glimpses the possibility of theft, scams or loss of private keys, which can cause the investment to disappear at a stroke. “This risk must be assessed before acquiring these assets, whether the wallet is managed personally or if its custody is left to third parties.”