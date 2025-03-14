Argentina’s economy seems another. Practically, all the key indicators of the economy show a clear improvement with respect to 2023 and early 2024. Analysis houses, private banks and economist of all kinds have recognized this success that seemed almost impossible when Javier Milei arrived at the Casa Rosada. Although success is almost unquestionable in economic and financial terms, there are still some analysis or reports that attract attention. A good example is what The Bank of Spain has published this weekInstitution led by José Luis Escrivá, former government minister of Pedro Sánchez, who has had several clashes with Javier Milei for various issues. In an exercise of professionalism and neutrality, the BDE has analyzed the advances of the economy of Argentina admitting that financial variables have improved significantlythat the economy is recovering and that all this is due to the adjustment plan and the structural reforms of the Government of Javier Milei.

The BDE analysis begins by highlighting that “the government adjustment plan (cuts of public spending and strong devaluation of the official exchange rate) managed to quickly reduce inflation, which went from intermensual 25% in December 2023 to 2.2% in January 2025”. Milei’s fiscal anchor that has meant cuts equivalent to 5% of GDP in public spending almost suddenly (a historical cut) has managed to end the growth of the monetary base, which for years has been used to finance the public deficit.

In addition, the report deepens and indicates that “Inflation expectations have converged towards a monthly 2% ratewhich coincides with the pre -announced monthly devaluation rate of the effective official exchange rate until January 31. The convergence in inflation expectations is due to the greatest credibility derived from a more sustainable fiscal policy, since during the year 2024 the fiscal balance was reached. “

Inflation expectations

Why important this? Controlling inflation expectations is fundamental Because these directly influence the behavior of consumers, companies and financial markets, which can make inflation perpetuate or even intensify. If people and companies believe that prices will rise in the future, they are more likely to act accordingly: workers will require higher wages to maintain their purchasing power, companies will increase their prices to cover early costs and investors will adjust their financial decisions. This phenomenon, known as self -food inflation, can generate a vicious circle in which future inflation becomes a self -fulfilling prophecy. Therefore, central banks pay special attention to expectations and use tools such as strategic communication and monetary policies to anchor them at levels compatible with price stability.

In addition, well -anchored inflation expectations allow monetary policy measures to be more effective and less expensive in terms of growth and employment. If economic agents are confident that the Central Bank will maintain inflation under medium and long term control (it is what Javier Milei is trying to do with the Central Bank), the market reaction will be more moderate in the face of temporary price fluctuations.

On the contrary, if inflation expectations are out of control, the Central Bank can be forced to harden its monetary policy aggressively, raising interest rates abruptly and causing an economic deceleration or even a recession. Therefore, Managing expectations is a key tool to avoid drastic decisions and guarantee a softer adjustment of the economy, according to economic theory. But there is still work to do, as the BDE points out. We must consolidate these new trends to collect greater fruits.

In this sense, the BDE points out that “to maintain and consolidate the advances achieved It will be necessary to deepen tax reforms (in order to reduce the complexity and distortions of the fiscal system) and make public spending more sustainable (mainly wages and pensions), as well as tax relations with the provinces. “

Beyond the cost of spending

In addition to all of the above, the Milei Government has introduced a battery of reforms that are helping to improve several financial indicators and racing the land to achieve a solid and stable recovery: “promoted by numerous structural reforms, the positive evolution of financial markets in Argentina continues, although challenges in the exchange market persist. Among the main actions undertaken by the government in the field of economic deregulation last year are Liberalization of the rental market, the flexibility of the labor market and the partial deregulation of international trade, as well as the approval of a law that favors investments in some sectors of the economy, such as mining, “says the BDE.

“Likewise, in the second semester of 2024 a restructuring of the public sector began at the national level. In this context, there has also been an improvement of financial variables. The gap between the official exchange rate and the parallel has been reduced considerably And the Argentine Central Bank has once again accumulated international reserves, “says the analysis of the BDE Latin America economies.

In addition, the report also emphasizes that during the second half of 2024 there was also a substantial improvement of stock market rates and sovereign differential. This sovereign differential measured through the country risk (the difference between the interest rate of the US bond and that of Argentina) has collapsed from the more than 2,500 points of a year ago to the current 748 points (it has come to the area of ​​600 basic points in January of this year).

In spite of everything, there is still a lot of work ahead and this year one of the most dangerous phases will take place: the end of the exchange rate, which will leave the free circulation of capital, something very positive to attract investment, but which is also accompanied by risks, since the Argentine weight will not enjoy the protection of the Central Bank: the Argentine weight will have to swim in the sea of ​​the market without manguitous currency.

At present, “capital controls and the real effective exchange rate persist has been considerably appreciated since December 2023, to more appreciated levels than its historical mean. Therefore, if the exchange rate delay was resolved with a strong depreciation of the nominal exchange rate that will disagree the expectations of inflation, this could endanger the adjustment program,” the report culminates.