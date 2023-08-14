The Bank of Russia will hold an emergency meeting on the key rate on August 15

The Central Bank of Russia announced an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors on Tuesday, August 15, at which a decision on the key rate will be made. About it says on the regulator’s website.

The Central Bank intends to publish the decision at 10:30 Moscow time. The key rate is the main element of monetary policy (MP). The need for an emergency meeting arose against the backdrop of an unexpected weakening of the ruble. On Monday, August 14, the dollar exchange rate exceeded the level of 101 rubles, and the euro – 111 rubles.

Earlier on August 14, Russian Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin said that the main reason for the depreciation is the unreasonably soft monetary policy, and a strong ruble is beneficial to the Russian economy.

In turn, the Central Bank indicated that they did not see threats to the country’s financial stability due to the depreciation, but did not rule out that an extraordinary meeting is possible in the event of such a danger. According to the regulator, the national currency reflects the natural dynamics of imports and exports, and is not influenced by some speculative factors.

Financial analyst Mikhail Belyaev suggested that the dollar will rise to 110-120 rubles. Meanwhile, the first deputy head of the budget committee of the Federation Council, Elena Perminova, said that there was nothing to worry about, because by the end of autumn the dollar exchange rate would roll back to 70 rubles.

At the last meeting of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank, it was decided to raise the rate by 1 percentage point, to 8.5 percent per annum. This decision had a limited impact on the exchange rate, a few days later the weakening of the ruble resumed.