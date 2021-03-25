The Bank of Russia has planned a pilot project to collect coins through special receivers. This is stated in the message on website Central Bank on Wednesday, March 24th.

Experts will first determine in which region of the country the small change is least in demand. After that, an experiment will be conducted there.

According to the regulator, at the beginning of 2021, the citizens of Russia had 69 billion coins in circulation in the amount of 113 billion rubles.

“The pilot is focused on the population,” the Central Bank stressed. The experiment will involve a technology partner who will install equipment for accepting coins in specific locations.

The fact that the Bank of Russia plans to stimulate the use of equipment for accepting coins, the regulator pointed out in the “Guidelines for the development of cash circulation for 2021-2025.” As adds “Gazeta.ru”, Specialized equipment is already on the market, but low profitability with a high commission for Russians due to the low face value of the coin prevents its distribution.

Earlier on March 25, it was noted that the volume of cash in Russia exceeded 13 trillion rubles. Over the past year, the increase was 30%, which is 2.9 trillion rubles more. This has not been the case for the past ten years. At the same time, the population and business are actively switching to non-cash payments. The Central Bank has already called this situation “the cash paradox.”

On March 23, the Central Bank reported that banknotes with an updated design will appear in Russia by 2025. The changes will affect banknotes in denominations of 10, 50, 100, 500, 1000 and 5000 rubles. First of all, the modernization will affect the banknote with a denomination of 100 rubles, the updated version will be released in 2022. The conceptual design of the banknote has already been developed and approved by the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.