The Central Bank of Russia has set more stringent limits on lending to borrowers with a high debt load. This was reported on May 22 on the website of the regulator.

“The Bank of Russia is tightening the MPL values ​​​​(macroprudential limits – Ed.) in order to achieve a more balanced lending structure and reduce the debt load of citizens,” the statement says. statement.

It is noted that if the loan repayment period is more than five years, the MPL will be 5%. For MFOs on loans for borrowers with a debt burden ratio above 80%, the limits are set at 30%.

“Banks will be able to calculate PIT on unsecured consumer loans for a period of more than 4 years without taking into account the assumption that such loans will be repaid within 48 months. This will reduce the share of loans with PTI over 80% by 2-3 percentage points, according to the Bank of Russia,” the Central Bank added.

Earlier, on May 16, experts from the Sravni financial marketplace told Izvestia that the demand for consumer loans in Russia doubled in April.

In April, the Bank of Russia proposed to simplify the complex restructuring of loans in different banks in order to help debtors.