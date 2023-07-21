The Bank of Russia raised the key rate to 8.5 percent due to increased inflationary risks

The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia decided to raise the key rate to 8.5 percent, which was the first change in monetary policy since September last year. IN message on the site, the regulator explains it by an increase in pro-inflationary risks.

Most analysts agreed that the Central Bank should react to the sharp weakening of the ruble since the previous meeting and keep the rate at 7.5 percent. However, opinions differed as to the magnitude of the increase.

An increase of one percentage point is at the upper limit of expectations, although some experts did not rule out an increase to nine percent.

As indicated in the message, the rate of price growth exceeded the target of 4 percent and continues to increase. Domestic production is not able to meet the increased demand, one of the main reasons for this situation was the lack of labor resources.

Taken together, these circumstances increase sustained inflationary pressure in the economy, the regulator stressed. The Central Bank does not exclude further rate hikes at the next meetings. The annual inflation forecast has been revised upward from 4.5-6.5 percent in June to 5.0-6.5 percent.

In accordance with the baseline scenario based on new data, Russia’s GDP will grow by 1.5-2.5 percent in 2023, by 0.5-2.5 percent in 2024, by 1.0-2.0 percent in 2025, and by 1.5-2.5 percent in 2026.