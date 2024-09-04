Central Bank: Moscow Exchange Index Could Have Fallen Due to Transactions in Securities Transferred to Russia

One of the reasons for the collapse of the Moscow Exchange index may be transactions in securities that were transferred to Russia. This was stated by Mikhail Mamuta, Head of the Service for the Protection of Consumer Rights and Ensuring the Availability of Financial Services at the Bank of Russia. He is quoted by RBC.

He urged not to forget that the market reacts to a variety of signals that influence the behavior of investors. However, systemic changes have not yet been observed, although some fluctuations are always possible due to certain market events.

In addition, Mamuta recalled the regulator’s order, which closed the mechanism for transferring securities purchased from unfriendly non-residents to Russia. And although the regulator did everything quickly, some influence could still have been exerted.

As is known, on August 19, the Moscow Exchange index fell to its lowest level in a year. This indicator fell below 2800 points for the first time since July 5, 2023.