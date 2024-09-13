The controversial reform to the Judicial Branch, approved this week by Congress, has raised alarm bells in the financial and business sectors in Mexico. The risks foreseen by bankers and analysts, following the changes to the judicial system, range from a downgrade in the country’s credit rating to the halting of projects. The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) warned this Thursday that, despite the fact that the institution is respectful of the legislative process and the implementation of the changes to the judicial system, uncertainty can impact investments that come to the country. “For a long time, the business contacts with whom we have worked on the regional report have mentioned how uncertainty, in general, that can be caused by different factors can imply being cautious in the investment decisions that they are going to make,” said Alejandrina Salcedo, director of Economic Research at the central bank.

Days before the reform is published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, the director of the Bank of Mexico was questioned about the effects of the reform to the judicial system on the Mexican economy and pointed out that the businessmen consulted have emphasized the importance of having an environment that generates incentives for investment and that this ecosystem has to be one of strength of the Rule of Law.

Uncertainty among the business community occurs in parallel with a slight weakening of the performance of the Mexican economy. According to the Report on Regional Economies from April to June 2024, prepared by the Bank of Mexico, there was a loss of strength in the country’s economic activity, compared to the same period in 2023, due to a fall in the industrial sector and less dynamism in services. “Manufacturing would have continued to contract in the north and north-central parts of the country,” the analysis states.

The document analyses the economic performance and inflation of the regions in the second quarter of 2024, as well as the outlook for the next 12 months of business executives interviewed between July 1 and 25, 2024. The central bank forecasts that the regional economies will expand at a moderate pace. However, their performance could be less favorable than expected, as they face “a complex and uncertain environment” that poses challenges to their growth.

The recent approval of López Obrador’s judicial reform, the essence of which lies in the popular election of more than 7,000 judges and magistrates in the country, has set off alarm bells in the business sector inside and outside Mexico. President López Obrador has already announced that the constitutional changes will be enacted on September 15. The rating agency Moody’s warned on Wednesday that these changes pose various credit risks. Mexico’s rating at Moody’s is currently in the second step of the investment grade, Baa2 or stable outlook.

The rating agency details that the legal uncertainty resulting from these constitutional changes will most affect corporate sectors that depend on government concessions and large investments. Moody’s adds that changes in the judiciary would be particularly discouraging for future investments seeking to take advantage of the opportunities of the nearshoring or relocation of companies. “Investor concern has contributed to short-term financial volatility, and a shock “A prolonged confidence deficit could widen government spreads and dampen private investment, putting pressure on debt affordability and growth prospects for 2025 and beyond,” the agency added.

Moody’s concludes that the reform of the judiciary does not directly affect the country’s growth dynamics, but poses a challenge for investments and poses a risk to relations between Mexico and the United States due to the commitments signed under the USMCA framework: “The judicial reform runs the risk of being challenged by the United States and Canada. The Canadian and US ambassadors in Mexico have already expressed their concern about the changes and stated that these modifications could affect certainty, transparency and professionalism in the handling of judicial matters,” it concludes.

Although the Mexican peso has withstood the ups and downs this week following the approval of the judicial reform, and is trading below 19 units per dollar, financial analysts do not rule out further volatility in the coming weeks. BBVA noted this week that the proposed constitutional reforms add a layer of uncertainty to the rule of law and the stability of Mexico’s public finances. “The proposed judicial reform undermines the rule of law and makes the law prone to arbitrary application. As a result, Mexico’s economic outlook could easily deteriorate more quickly than expected,” it said.

The Spanish bank explains that before the reforms, the Mexican economy was expected to grow by less than 2% in 2025, with inflation around 3.5% at an annual rate, however, under the new circumstances, there is now a higher country risk premium. “Credit agencies include both quantitative and qualitative factors in their assessment. This is why the potentially approved reforms could result in a negative watch for Mexico or increase the probability of a rating downgrade,” concludes BBVA.

Sign up for the free EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to WhatsApp channel and receive all the latest news on current events in this country.