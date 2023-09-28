A group of people walk in front of the headquarters of the Bank of Mexico, in Mexico City. Alejandro Cegarra (Bloomberg)

The slowdown in inflation has not been enough to meet the Bank of Mexico’s objective, so the monetary authority decided this Thursday to keep the reference interest rate unchanged at 11.25%, the highest since the policy has been in force. current monetary. While the market shocks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have been mitigated, there are other upward risks to the cost of living in Mexico, including possible currency depreciation and commodity prices. high energy.

“Since the last monetary policy meeting, annual headline and core inflation continued to decline. However, both remained high, standing at 4.44% and 5.78%, respectively, in the first half of September,” said the Bank of Mexico in a statement on Thursday. The specialists who make up the bank’s Governing Board also adjusted their inflation expectations, so that they postponed a drop towards the target range until mid-2025.

Their forecasts are subject to risks, they warned. Upside risks include a possible exchange rate depreciation “in the face of international financial volatility events”, higher costs, strong economic performance and pressures on energy or agricultural prices. On the downside are a possible slowdown of the global economy greater than anticipated, lower costs and the appreciation of the exchange rate. “It is considered that the balance of risks with respect to the expected trajectory of inflation in the forecast horizon remains biased upwards,” the statement says.

The reason the central bank raised the rate was to contain post-pandemic inflation that hit 8.7% in September last year. A combination of factors, including monetary policy, has managed to reduce inflation but it remains above the central authority’s target range, which is a range of between 2% and 4%. In August, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), year-on-year inflation in the country stood at 4.64%, adding seven months of deceleration. The monthly increase was 0.55%.

Monetary policy has its limitations and cannot influence, for example, the increase in prices derived from organized crime, which some economists have estimated is two percentage points.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country