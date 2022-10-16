Passers-by pass in front of the main entrance of the Bank of Mexico headquarters, in the Historic Center of Mexico City. Susana Gonzalez (Bloomberg)

Central banks around the world are fighting tooth and nail against the strongest inflation in 40 years. Behind each rise in your interest rate, your most powerful tool, is a team of technicians who use whatever resources they have to design the best possible monetary policy. In the case of Banco de México, these resources have never been so scarce.

Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known, has a short track record when it comes to containing inflation. Although it was founded almost a hundred years ago, it was not until 2001 that it adopted the inflation targets with which it works today. The current inflationary shock, therefore, is unprecedented for the autonomous institution and came after years of institutional weakening originating from the Federation. In real terms, his budget has been cut, so much of his talent is gone. In turn, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador attacks the bank and has appointed economists to the Governing Board who, although recognized in their respective branches, lack experience in monetary policy.

It began in 2018, when the President’s party passed a law in Congress that capped the salaries of officials, including those of the central bank, and cut its budget for activities other than the supply of bills and coins, such as the purchase of equipment. and the maintenance of the property. According to different reports in the media, the number of bank employees who left the institution in the five months between López Obrador’s electoral victory and his arrival in power was around 200.

The bleeding continues, according to internal sources at the bank, since salaries have lost their attractiveness. What was once a hotbed of public officials and renowned bankers on Wall Street, now cannot compete with private banks to attract those who graduate from the best universities with honors.

“The quality of the quarterly reports has gone down,” says Marco Oviedo, an economist, a former official of the Ministry of Finance, and a former adviser to the Presidency. “And this is because there has been an institutional deterioration in recent years. The budget was cut, the president has attacked them and they have brought in people who do not have an institutional memory and who are still learning,” says Oviedo.

Inexperience

Of the five members of the Governing Board, the group of specialists that periodically votes for monetary policy, López Obrador has appointed four, none with experience in the matter. Only one of them, Jonathan Heath, has worked in banking. For his part, academic Gerardo Esquivel, who ends his term as Deputy Governor at the end of the year, could leave if the President decides to appoint someone to replace him.

Undoubtedly the most controversial appointment has been that of the Governor, head of the bank, Victoria Rodríguez, who does not meet the requirements dictated by the law of having jurisdiction in monetary matters. Economist with a master’s degree from the Colegio de México, this is her first high-level position and her entire career has been done from the government apparatus, and not in autonomous organizations. So far in his term, Rodríguez has been characterized by making few statements, something that contrasts with his counterparts in the United States, Brazil and Chile, for example, where the heads of the central bank offer interviews and speeches in the that show in detail his thinking about inflation.

“Everyone else talks, everyone is going out and controlling the message,” says Oviedo, “here the lady doesn’t say a peep.” In Chile and Brazil, whose central banks have been more aggressive in their monetary policy than Mexico, the latest inflation records show a decline, while in Mexico, it has stabilized. The reference interest rate in Mexico is at its maximum level of 9.25%.

presidential interference

Before Rodríguez arrived in Banxico, President López Obrador was already attacking the bank in his daily press conferences. In August 2019, before the strong wave of world inflation began due to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, López Obrador celebrated that the bank’s Governing Board cut the interest rate. But he did so with a hostile comment: “It is better that they fully use their freedoms, their autonomy, that they have the arrogance to feel free.” In addition, he questioned the honesty of the then Governor, Alejandro Díaz de León, and criticized Esquivel, calling him an “ultra-technocrat.”

Perhaps the most serious interference that López Obrador has had was when he reported the monetary policy decision made by the Bank of Mexico the night before, something that only concerns the bank. The President’s attitude to minimize his work damages confidence in the institution, explains Oviedo, which is fundamental when it comes to containing inflation expectations.

“Building the credibility of an emerging market like Mexico, which came from a terrible crisis that was tequila in 1994, cost Banxico blood, sweat and tears,” says Oviedo. “It is very sad to see how the institution is treated with this disdain and we hope that it does not have much more serious consequences,” she adds.

In response to this publication, the deputy manager of Social Communication of the Bank of Mexico Gina Castillo said by email: “In my opinion, I consider that the publication that will be made damages the image and prestige of this Central Institute, so we will not participate with any comment, on the contrary, the Bank of Mexico has no comments in this regard”.

