The Mexican economy has a reserved outlook for this year. The Bank of Mexico warns without reservation in its most recent quarterly report that the country’s economic activity is going through a period of “marked weakness.” Faced with this, the central bank has made, for the third consecutive time, a downward adjustment in its forecasts for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2024 and 2025. The institution expects that this year the GDP in Mexico will grow only 1.5%, far from the 2.4% estimated in its previous report. The reduction is explained by a slower dynamism, surprisingly lower during the second quarter of this year. The official figures released by Inegi show a growth in Mexican economic activity from April to June of 0.2%, compared to the previous quarter.

In the report, published on Wednesday, the Bank of Mexico warns that private investment is showing less dynamism and could continue to decline, given the environment of uncertainty that persists due to both internal and external factors. “External demand would continue to show a low contribution to growth in Mexico during 2024, given the expectation that weakness in the manufacturing sector in the United States will persist,” the central bank said in writing.

Slower growth in the US economy, uncertainty resulting from electoral processes around the world, various geopolitical conflicts, lower public spending and the materialization of episodes of volatility in the markets are some of the risks that could reduce the growth of GDP in Mexico, according to the Central Bank. On the contrary, the country’s GDP could grow if public spending increases, if the United States has a better economic performance, or due to an increase in investment resulting from the relocation of foreign companies.

The Bank of Mexico’s GDP forecast for 2025 also suffered a cut. According to the central bank’s calculations, the national economy will only grow 1.2% next year, three-tenths less than the 1.5% estimated in the previous report. The central bank’s report is set against the backdrop of persistent inflation and the most recent depreciation of the peso against the dollar and the fall of the Mexican Stock Exchange due to financial nervousness over the progress of the reform of the Judicial Branch in the Chamber of Deputies.

Inflation in Mexico, from the perspective of the central bank, is not encouraging either. The Board of Governors of the Bank of Mexico estimates that the rise in prices will be 4.4% at an annual rate, an increase compared to its previous forecast of 4%. Despite the fact that inflation in Mexico has not let up and reached 5.1% in the first half of August, the central bank decided at its last monetary policy meeting to reduce the reference rate by 25 basis points, to place it at 10.75%.

At the presentation of the report, the governor of the central bank, Victoria Rodríguez Ceja, explained that the upward pressures on general inflation have been exclusively due to shocks in the non-core component and that she does not believe that the shock will be long-lasting. Therefore, she foresees that the inflationary environment will allow for continued discussions of cuts to the reference rate.

The main risks to inflation are related to higher underlying inflation – which includes energy and agricultural products – due to a depreciation of the national currency, as well as an increase in consumer prices. Despite the possible challenges on the horizon in terms of prices, the institution expects the 3% inflation target to be achieved in the last quarter of 2025.

The cut by the Bank of Mexico is in line with the reduction made a few weeks ago by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) when it adjusted its forecast for the Mexican economy from 2.5% to just 1.9%. Contrary to these forecasts, the Ministry of Finance remains optimistic about the performance of Mexican economic activity, outlining an increase of 2.5 to 3.5% of GDP in 2024 and 2% to 3% in 2025.

