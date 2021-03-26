Before the creation of the “platform” for pricing the dollar, the Governor of the Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh, announced the end of the era of “fixing” the exchange rate and the trend towards a “floating” rate determined by market factors between supply and demand. During a meeting in the Republican Palace, President Michel Aoun requested an end to the rise in the price of the “Beirut dollar”, and Salameh promised him good. It was decided that the exchange rate would be addressed through the establishment of the official platform, especially after the heads of the security services repeated a semi-unified narrative about the existence of manipulation in pricing that appeared A number of online platforms, which should be stopped because they contribute to “artificial” prices.

In an executive step, the Banque du Liban called on money changers and banks to subscribe and register on the online platform no later than April 16th, and to abide by the terms of their work under penalty of canceling the violating institutions. In the hope that this platform will control the movement of trading at prices close to the “parallel” market, in order to achieve the “floating” price of the pound. But can the Central Bank protect the Lebanese currency from deteriorating, in the face of the speculators’ “game” without any “repressive” interventions that contradict the principles of exchange liberalization stipulated by the International Monetary Fund?

In 1997, and contrary to the advice of the IMF, Lebanon began adopting a policy of “fixing” the exchange rate of the pound at an average of 1507 pounds against the dollar, supported by high interest rates. It succeeded in sterilizing liquidity and attracting foreign currency deposits to the banking sector from abroad and at home, against the background of the growth that The national economy achieved this, until deposits reached about $ 170 billion by the end of 2018, equivalent to three and a half times the national income, and the largest part of it ($ 120 billion) in foreign currencies, compared to only $ 50 billion in the Lebanese currency, and the financing capacity of banks exceeded deposits and lines of credit. Awarded by the international financial institutions. The Central Bank benefited from these positive developments by increasing its reserves, which exceeded $ 40 billion. But after the explosion of the economic crisis as a result of the practices of the “failed state” and the lack of confidence of the Lebanese and the Arab and international community in them, the spread of corruption and the waste of public funds, and their exposure starting from 2019, Lebanon witnessed a wave of deposits escaping, a decline in the cash reserves, and a deterioration of the exchange rate of the lira, which exceeded Beirut 15,000 liras. Can Governor Salameh fulfill his promise to reduce it through the new “platform” to less than 10,000 liras?

The Banque du Liban is fully aware that the “platform” does not solve the lira’s exchange rate crisis, but through it it is trying to control the currency market and the daily circulation. If it is not able to finance the difference between supply and demand, which is estimated at $ 100 million per month, speculators are active in the black market and are recorded. The price has increased, especially since the “central” reserves, which are currently estimated at 16 billion dollars, are unable to meet the demand for commercial imports. Knowing that more than $ 15 billion of it goes back to banks (mandatory reserves), and the rest is not sufficient to cover consumer goods subsidies, which cost $ 600 million per month.

Therefore, it must be emphasized that the monetary policy requires the acceleration of the formation of a rescue government of non-partisan specialists, a stable and positive general climate, and monetary resources supported by an economic and financial reform plan, development and banking structure acceptable to international financing institutions, especially the IMF, to achieve a basic and strategic goal of a capable and just country. “Transparent”, by unifying the exchange rate and floating the “pound”.

* A Lebanese writer specializing in economic issues