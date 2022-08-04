The Bank of England raised the rate to 1.75% per annum

The Bank of England, acting as the central bank of Great Britain, raised the rate by 50 basis points at once, to 1.75 percent per annum, according to message on the regulator’s website.

Measures to tighten monetary policy have been taken to combat rising prices, this is a record rate increase over the past 27 years.

The regulator pointed out that inflationary pressure in the UK, as well as in Europe as a whole, is growing significantly against the backdrop of rising gas prices associated with the limitation of Gazprom’s supplies and expectations of a further reduction in pumping.

According to the Bank of England, inflation in the country by the fourth quarter may exceed 13 percent and remain at high levels over the next year. The indicator should fall to the target 2 percent within two years.

The regulator also expects that against the backdrop of the energy crisis, the country’s economic growth will slow down, from the fourth quarter, Britain may face a recession.

The Russian Central Bank at the end of July lowered the rate to 8 percent per annum. The regulator predicts inflation at the end of the year within 15 percent. As for the economic downturn, it will be “more extended” in Russia, but less deep than previously thought: GDP will fall in the range of six to four percent.