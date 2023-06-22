The Bank of England (BoE) and its governor, Andrew Bailey, began to descend a dangerous slope in which their reputation and prestige were at stake. His strategy, since the pandemic, of gradually and smoothly raising the price of money —up to thirteen consecutive increases— has not been able to stop inflation that continues to skyrocket in the United Kingdom. This Thursday, the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee, by 7 votes in favor and two against, surprised the markets with an aggressive rise of half a point in the interest rate, bringing it to 5%. The week had started with the inflation data for May, which remains at 8.7%, three tenths above analyst forecasts. Even more serious: core inflation, which excludes the price of energy, unprocessed food, alcohol and tobacco, went from 6.2% in April to 6.5% in May, the highest rise in the last 30 years.

“The Monetary Policy Committee [del BoE] it will continue to closely monitor any signs of persistent inflationary pressures in the economy as a whole, including the tension in labor market conditions and the behavior of wage increases and inflation in the cost of services. If signs of more persistent pressures emerge, a further tightening of monetary policy will be necessary,” the British monetary authority said in its statement.

There were already many analysts —although not the majority— who were asking the BoE for a movement greater than the expected rise of a quarter of a point, so that the surprise effect of the measure on the markets had a short flight. Governor Bailey had come to recognize, in a parliamentary appearance, that the monetary entity he presides over had erred in the model used to anticipate the evolution of inflation.

Although neither the Government nor the BoE want to say it clearly yet, Brexit has limited the capacity of the United Kingdom, both in terms of production and competitiveness, to tackle inflation that could become chronic, while in the US or in the EU It’s starting to ease up.

“Inflation erodes citizens’ savings and raises prices, which ultimately makes us all poorer,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak explained on Wednesday during the control session in the House of Commons. “That is why I said at the time that, although it is not easy to tackle it, we will make responsible and difficult decisions,” he said. Sunak pledged early in his term to halve inflation by the end of this year. The expert consensus suggests that it will prove nearly impossible to deliver on that promise. The pressure on the pockets of the British is enormously complicating the prospects of electoral recovery for the Conservative government.

The “mortgage penalty”

Most British financial institutions have revised the offer conditions of their mortgages upwards, and UK owners are exposed to an annual increase in their payments of almost 3,400 euros. “The Mortgage Penalty of the Conservatives”. This is how the labor opposition has baptized this situation, which does not hesitate to corner the prime minister with an economic situation significantly worse than that of his European neighbors.

The government, for the moment, seems to support the path taken by the BoE. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has written a letter to Bailey in which he expresses his support for the strategy: “Businesses and households must have confidence that the Government and the BoE understand the challenges they face due to rising prices. , and have no doubts that we will act together to keep inflation under control,” Hunt said.

The pound sterling has responded to the decision of the central monetary authority with a significant rise during the first few minutes, but immediately began to fall. Something similar has happened with public debt bonds. The markets anticipate a new rise in interest rates in August, and calculate that the year will close with money at 6%. The idea of ​​a recession, given such a restrictive monetary policy, once again flies over the heads of analysts when they look at the United Kingdom.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter