Representatives of the Bank of England on Tuesday, April 9, showed the British King Charles III new banknotes with his image, which should go into circulation in the country in June 2024.

“Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, and Sarah John, Chief Cashier and Executive Director of Banking, presented the new notes featuring the monarch to King Charles III,” the bank said in a statement on social media X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, on February 21, the Bank of England announced that banknotes with the image of King Charles III will go into circulation from June 5, 2024. It was noted that the portrait of Charles III will appear on all four banknotes (£5, £10, £20 and £50), with no other changes to the design of the notes. In addition, the regulator added that banknotes with a portrait of Elizabeth II will continue to be in circulation.

Before this, on April 4, 2023, it became known that the first stamps with the image of Charles III appeared in the UK. The image of the monarch on the stamp is an adaptation of the portrait created by Martin Jennings for the Royal Mint.

On February 2, 2023, it was reported that in Australia the portrait of Elizabeth II would be removed from banknotes due to calls from Republicans. The design of the new 5 Australian dollar banknotes is dedicated to the culture and history of the first Australians.

Prince Charles became king on May 6, 2023, taking the name Charles III, and his wife Camilla received the status of queen consort. He became the new monarch following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8, 2022, aged 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She reigned for more than 70 years.