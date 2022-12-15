The Bank of England had decided to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, early last November, in the highest rate of interest-raising since 1989, with the exception of a short increase of two percentage points in 1992 that lasted less than 24 hours, and in a move aimed at curbing inflation that reached its highest in 40 years.

This is the ninth consecutive increase in interest rates in the United Kingdom, at the last meeting of the Bank of England this year.

The inflation rate in Britain slowed more than expected, to reach 10.7 percent last November, on an annual basis, while expectations were at 10.9 percent.

The annual inflation rate in Britain jumped to 11.1 percent last October, the highest level in 41 years, due to pressures resulting from high energy and food prices.

Britain faces enormous economic challenges that have led to a decline in the standard of living for families that suffer from high costs of energy and food.

In response to these price hikes, Britain is witnessing a series of extended strikes in the government and private sectors in order to demand better wages.

On the other hand, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates, on Wednesday, by 50 basis points, to ease the pace of interest increases for the first time since last March, to reach a range between 4.25 to 4.50 percent.

And the US Central Bank continues its war against inflation, but at a less severe pace, after annual inflation rose in America in November at the lowest pace in about a year.

The Fed expected interest rates to reach 5.1 percent next March.